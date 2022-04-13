Minister pays visit to Ukrainian refugee centre in Limerick

Childrens Minister Roderic O'Gorman with Brian Leddin, Kieran O'Donnell, centre manager Linda Ledger and Jamie Daly
A NEW CENTRE for Ukrainian refugees in Limerick has received a ministerial visit.
Roderic O'Gorman, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth, was in Kileely on the city's northside last night to visit St Lelia's, which is housing up to 75 refugees who have fled their country's war with Russia.
The former primary school, which was taken over by St Munchin's upon its closure in 2015, has been converted into a home from home for Limerick's newest residents.
During his trip to Limerick, Mr O'Gorman also visited the Northside Family Resource Centre, the migrant charity Doras's offices in O'Connell Street, and the King's Island creche in St Mary's Park.
Yesterday, I visited Northside Family Resource Centre in Ballynanty with Limerick Green @BrianLeddin.— Roderic O’Gorman TD (@rodericogorman) April 13, 2022
Lots of great services being run from childcare, after school, youth clubs, parents groups, meals on wheels, & I met a great group of women with some impressive knitting skills. pic.twitter.com/nViEBI1P34
Earlier today, the Ukrainian refugees enjoyed an impromptu outdoor gig from Music Generation.
Big thank you to @musgenlimerick for popping in & entertaining our new Ukrainian Friends.— St. Munchin's Community Centre - Kileely, Limerick (@StMunchinsCC) April 13, 2022
Beautiful show & performance ❤#Limerick #Ukraine️ #MusicGeneration pic.twitter.com/LWnVkzqgK1
