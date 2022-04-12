Search

12 Apr 2022

Limerick has welcomed 'at least' 567 refugees fleeing Ukraine

Limerick has welcomed ‘at least’ 567 refugees fleeing Ukraine

Nearly 600 refugees have arrived in Limerick since the Russian invasion began

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

12 Apr 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

AT LEAST 567 refugees from war-torn Ukraine have arrived in Limerick, the local authority has confirmed.

Figures presented to councillors at this month’s community and leisure committee revealed the vast majority of these – 397 – are staying in hotels across Limerick’s metropolitan district.

A further 40 are at Mount Trenchard near Foynes, and 94 were located at Cahermoyle near Ardagh in West Limerick as of Friday.

Some 14 are in Pallaskenry, while here in the city, 22 refugees have arrived at the old St Lelia’s in Kileely, with this number set to increase further.

In Pictures: Talent shines through in Limerick town to support humanitarian effort in Ukraine

A spokesperson for the council said these numbers should carry a note of caution, however.

They said: “This is the number we have been informed about. There are understood to be many others who have come to Limerick who are being supported by family and friends.”

The Irish Red Cross is providing information on how local people can support Ukrainian refugees, whether it be through donations to one of the emergency accommodation centres, or the letting of your spare room to an individual or family fleeing the violence.

WATCH: Justice Minister visits 'one stop shop' for Ukrainian refugees in Limerick

For more information, please telephone 01-6424600 or visit its web site at redcross.ie.

