12 Mar 2022

Get your motor racing with supercars rally as it roars through Limerick

The Bumblebee 1000 VIP Drive will pass through Limerick this weekend

Cian Ó Broin

12 Mar 2022 10:30 AM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

TWO LIMERICK towns will be treated to a spectacular cavalcade of supercars later today as part of a VIP charity drive supporting sick children.

The entry grid of cars in this year’s Bumblebee 1000 VIP Drive, which is due to pass through Adare and Abbeyfeale, has been touted as “nothing short of spectacular.”

Lamborghinis, McLarens, Bentleys, American muscle cars, sublime Nissan GTRs, Audi supercars, AMG Mercedes, Jaguars, and a legendary Group B Cosworth car will all be on show.

This two day ‘road trip’ - today and tomorow -  has been described as a stylish, adrenaline fuelled adventure. Al Foran, the social media comedian is the ambassador for the drive.

Bumblebee 1000 are working with the Little Blue Heroes charity, a not-for-profit charity operated entirely by An Garda Siochana (AGS) members and staff.

It aims to help families in need from local communities in Ireland who have children undergoing long-term medical treatment for serious illness.

Little Blue Heroes representatives will be present throughout this event. The drive begins on Saturday at Barberstown Castle in County Kildare at 9.30am, with the cavalcade rolling into Limerick from 1.45pm.

Its first Limerick stop will be Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel and Spa in Adare at 1.45pm, then onto Moloney's Garage and Petrol Station in Abbeyfeale at 4.30pm.

The Gleneagle Hotel in Killarney marks the final pit stop on the first day of the drive. The gallery of automotive artworks will head to Dingle on the final day, via the spectacular climb up to Conor Pass and will finish the tour in Dingle at 1.30pm, at the Dingle Skellig Hotel.

The Little Blue Heroes, who derived their name from children’s fascination with police uniform, equipment and vehicles, have partnered with Bumblebee 1000 for further “road trips” this year.

Local News

