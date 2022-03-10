Key appointment at Limerick's Adare Manor

A new deputy manager has been appointed at Adare Manor
LIMERICK'S Adare Manor has announced the appointment of a new deputy general manager.
John Kelly, pictured below, who recently joined the five-star resort, returned home to Ireland after working for many years in London.
He was previously the manager at the Bloomsbury Hotel in the British capital, an Irish-owned Doyle Collection property.
Before this, he worked at a number of other hotels in London, as well as the famous Turnberry Resourt, which is home to one of Europe's top golf courses.
A native of Clonskeagh, Co Dublin, John graduated from the Shannon College of Hotel Management with a degree in hospitality management, alongside a degree in commerce from NUI Galway.
In his new role, Adare Manor says John will hold many responsibilities such as strengthening our organisational culture with our purpose, values and behaviours at the forefront, enhancing our guest experience, quality of product and services across the resort.
