10 Mar 2022

Key appointment at Limerick's Adare Manor

Key appointment at Limerick's Adare Manor

A new deputy manager has been appointed at Adare Manor

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

10 Mar 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S Adare Manor has announced the appointment of a new deputy general manager.

John Kelly, pictured below, who recently joined the five-star resort, returned home to Ireland after working for many years in London.

He was previously the manager at the Bloomsbury Hotel in the British capital, an Irish-owned Doyle Collection property.

Before this, he worked at a number of other hotels in London, as well as the famous Turnberry Resourt, which is home to one of Europe's top golf courses.

Award-winning Solicitors Callan Tansey open Limerick office

A native of Clonskeagh, Co Dublin, John graduated from the Shannon College of Hotel Management with a degree in hospitality management, alongside a degree in commerce from NUI Galway.

In his new role, Adare Manor says John will hold many responsibilities such as strengthening our organisational culture with our purpose, values and behaviours at the forefront, enhancing our guest experience, quality of product and services across the resort.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

