Iceland objects to new Aldi store in Limerick

RETAIL giant Iceland has formally objected to Aldi's plans to build a new store just 500 metres away from its outlet in Moyross.

In November, the Limerick Leader revealed the German discounter is seeking to invest €7m and open a new branch at the Knockalisheen Road.

However, Limerick City and County Council has now sought further information on the scheme, and Iceland has joined the Watch House Cross shopping centre itself in objecting to the project.

For its part, Aldi says it hopes to open the store by mid-way through 2024 in a move which will create up to 30 permanent jobs. Approximately 50 jobs will be supported through the construction phase, the firm added.

However, agents representing Iceland, which opened in the Watch House Cross in 2017, have placed on record its opposition to the project.

It's argued that a new Aldi branch is "unsuitable" for the area, and "would result in a serious negative impact on surrounding commercial businesses in Moyross."

"Existing commercial and retail in Moyross currently meets the demands of those living in the area and therefore at a development scale which is sufficient. Provision of further retail in the area would be excessive and unwelcome due to potential impacts on existing businesses in the area," Iceland's agents added in a dossier to council planners.

"The design is unsuitable for the area and provides for a development which negative impacts on the visual amenity of Knockalisheen Road. It would seriously compromise the ability of surrounding businesses to perform," Iceland added.

Meanwhile, the Watch House Cross shopping centre also objected - claiming that Aldi were offered the chance to move onto its site some years ago only for the firm to decline.

A number of Aldi's claims around projected spend and usage were also challenged, with Moyross's population halving since the early 1990s.

The Watch House Cross itself, has they say, "struggled to cope with declining population since it opened in the early 2000s, and has vacant units at the moment. Two previous anchor tenants have quit the centre due to falling expenditure."

Council planners have written to Aldi expressing its concerns that the development is not in accordance with the City Development Plan.

A number of extra cycle spaces were also requested as part of the scheme.