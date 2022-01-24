Search

24 Jan 2022

Aldi plans for new Limerick store put on hold as more information is sought

Aldi plans for new Limerick store on hold as more information is sought

An impression of how the proposed store might look

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

24 Jan 2022 8:30 AM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

THERE will be a delay to a decision being made on a proposed new Aldi store for Dooradoyle after the council requested significant extra information.

The discount retailer is seeking planning permission to build on lands adjacent to Collins Bar in the area, with the project set to create 30 permanent jobs, and 50 roles during construction.

However, council planners have written to Aldi’s representatives seeking a number of changes before it makes a decision on whether permission is forthcoming.

Among these, the local authority wants to see the number of bicycle parking spaces increased, as well as covered and secured to promote active travel.

On top of this, the council has asked that Aldi also expand the number of electric parking spaces, and charge points, to provide for “dual car park use” with Collins Bar.

BREAKING: Aldi to open new store in Limerick creating 30 jobs

Concerns were also expressed at the layout of the paths around the proposed store, with Aldi also asked to include tactile paving to assist blind people.

“This application sees the loss of the accessible car parking spaces associated with Collins Bar,” the council’s request reads,.

It also warned Aldi that it has concerns the development does not accord with the local area plan and the city’s current retail strategy.

”During the pre-planning discussions, the planning authority emphasised the importance of creating a high-quality street edge with high-quality public realm and landscaping. The proposal to date does not adequately deal with these issues,” they added.

For its part, Aldi has previously said it has undertaken a study of shoppers and people living in Dooradoyle area, which showed 84% of these would be happy to hear the news of a new store opening.

However, 19 local groups and residents have written to the council in large part to object to Aldi’s new €11.5m proposals for the area.

Aldi now has six months to furnish the local authority with a response to its request for more information, at which time, a fresh decision date will be set.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media