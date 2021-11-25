Aldi unveils plans for second new store in Limerick in just a week

ALDI Ireland has unveiled plans for its second new store in Limerick in just a week.

The discount retailer has confirmed it will shortly be submitting a planning application for a new €7m outlet in Moyross. The store will be located at the Knockalisheen Road.

Aldi hopes to open the store by mid-way through 2024 in a move which will create up to 30 permanent jobs. Approximately 50 jobs will be supported through the construction phase, the company says.

There will be 117 car parking spaces available for customers and 10 bike parking spaces.

The firm also plans four free-to-use electric vehicle charging points, while the store will be powered by 100% green electricity and will feature 90sqm of solar panels on the roof.

Colin Breslin, the regional managing director of Aldi Ireland said: “We’re delighted to submit our plans for a store in Moyross and to commit to further investment in Limerick. The new store will provide even further opportunities for local food and drink producers to work with Aldi. Last year alone we sourced €9.5 million of locally produced food and drink from Co. Limerick based suppliers.”

Local councillor John Costelloe said: "The northside has been left behind in terms of inward investment and job opportunities. It's positive to see Aldi showing confidence in the area. I have always stated that we need more investment in the northside and lets hope permission is granted for this exciting proposal."

Good things come in threes for Aldi - earlier this week, the firm was granted permission by An Bord Pleanala to open its fourth store at Roches Street.

Prior to that, plans were announced for a new store in Dooradoyle.