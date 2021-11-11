Limerick road reopens following multiple vehicle collision

Traffic remains heavy on the M20 due to the earlier collision
A STRETCH of the M20 Limerick-Cork motorway which was closed following a multiple vehicle collision earlier this Thursday evening has now reopened.
The section of road inbound after the exit lane for Dooradoyle was closed following the incident.
The collision, involving three cars, occurred at around 5.40pm. Emergency services responded. The extent of injuries sustained by the occupants of the vehicles, if any, is unknown.
Motorists are advised that traffic is understood to remain heavy in the area.
Incident Clear: Collision on M20/N20 between J02 - DOORADOYLE and J01 - M7/N18/M20 (North) https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) November 11, 2021
