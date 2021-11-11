BREAKING: Limerick motorway closed following multiple vehicle collision

Long traffic delays on the M20 due to the collision
THE M20 Limerick-Cork motorway is closed inbound after the exit lane for Dooradoyle following a road traffic collision.
The incident, involving three cars, took place around 5.40pm. Emergency services are at the scene.
Collision on M20/N20 between J02 - DOORADOYLE and J01 - M7/N18/M20 (North) Lanes affected: Full Road Closure (11-Nov 17:53) https://t.co/7YdB52UGLt— TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) November 11, 2021
The extent of injuries sustained by the occupants of the vehicles, if any, is unknown at this time.
There are long traffic delays in the area. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.