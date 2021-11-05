Search

05/11/2021

Pre-booking of Covid-19 test essential as Limerick demand is highest since pandemic began

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

The HSE are urging the people of Limerick to pre-book their appointments if presenting for COVID-19 tests. As of this week, the HSE Mid West Community Healthcare is conducting more tests than at any other stage in the pandemic with over 43,000 tests completed across the region in October.

In Limerick, over 6,100 tests were completed last week in the COVID Test Centre in Ballysimon, while the first three days of this week saw an average of over 1,000 tests per day conducted there.

This surge in demand means that walk-in testing cannot be accommodated at this time, and tests are only available by booking in advance.

People attending Test Centres will be required to verify their pre-booked appointments upon arrival, and it is important that you only attend during your allocated time as it may not be possible to facilitate testing outside these time slots.

Members of the public can book appointments via the HSE Website.  Those who do not have internet access are encouraged to seek the assistance of a friend or family member, or they can seek a COVID test through their GP.  All COVID-19 testing is free of charge, and is available seven days a week.

Ellen Rush, COVID-19 Testing Lead with HSE Mid West Community Healthcare says “Our staff are under significant pressure with the high number of people currently presenting for tests.  We’re appealing to the public to help us by booking their tests in advance, and by attending for their tests at the allocated time.”

“I want to pay tribute to our testing teams who are continuing to excel in providing a high-quality service during these very busy times.  I also want to thank the public for their ongoing support and co-operation.”

Local News

