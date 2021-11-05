Roll out of Covid-19 ‘booster’ vaccines to begin in Limerick

THE UL Hospitals Group will begin administering ‘booster’ Covid-19 vaccines to fully vaccinated people from today.

Those aged between 60 and 69, who are eligible, will be notified by text message about their booster appointments and the first clinics for this cohort have been scheduled this Friday.

The additional vaccine doses will be administered at the Covid-19 vaccination centres at Limerick Racecourse, Ennis and Nenagh across the weekend.

At least six months must have elapsed since the second vaccine was received and booster dose appointments, scheduled from the information on the vaccination register, will be offered first to older people with the earliest dose 2 delivery dates.

Separately, the UL Hospitals Group vaccination team is preparing to offer booster vaccine doses to healthcare workers across the region in the coming days.

Healthcare workers in the Mid-West will receive a scheduled appointment to receive a booster vaccine dose and clinics for healthcare workers are scheduled to get under way in all three vaccination centres in Limerick, Ennis and Nenagh, in the coming days.

"It's very welcome that the Covid-19 vaccine booster programme for healthcare workers will be finalised in the coming days," said UL Hospitals Group Chief Operations Officer, Noreen Spillane.

"Vaccination has been a hugely positive contributor to our ability to deliver safe healthcare. Especially now, when high transmission of Covid-19 presents a greater risk to healthcare workers and patients, there is great anticipation for the Booster programme among our staff," she added.

All healthcare workers in the Mid-West are also being encouraged to get a flu vaccine, at the staff flu vaccine clinics currently running at the Mid-West vaccination centres.

Separately, a number of walk-in clinics for people aged 12 years and older who have not yet received Dose 1 or Dose 2 vaccines will take place this weekend. UL Hospitals says these clinics are strictly for Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccines and should not be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine dose.

The free walk-in clinic will operate at Limerick Racecourse between 3pm and 7pm today with further clinics in Nenagh (2pm-7pm, Friday) and Ennis (3pm-7pm, Saturday) over the weekend.

Anyone attending any of the clinics for second doses of Pfizer or should bring their vaccine record card with them and those who wish to attend the clinics do not require an appointment, and do not need to register in advance. Any children (over 12) attending for a vaccine must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

As of close of business on October 31, the UL Hospitals Group vaccination teams had delivered a total of 374,283 Covid-19 vaccines since the Mid-West vaccination programme began on January 4.