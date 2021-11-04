Search

04/11/2021

BREAKING: Latest local and national Covid-19 case numbers released

Reporter:

Aine Fitzgerald

Email:

aine.fitzgerald@limerickleader.ie

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,024* confirmed cases of Covid-19. As of 8am today, 458 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 90 are in ICU.

The latest number of cases for Limerick, collated by Public Health Mid-West, is 126 with 87 new cases in Clare and 41 in North Tipperary.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

Note: A technical issue impacted processing of Covid-19 cases on CIDR on 2/11/2021 resulting in an artificially low number of notifications reported on CIDR on the 2/11/2021 and an elevated count on 3/11/2021. Given the impact on CIDR notifications for these days, the daily case numbers of 3,174 and 3,024 reported on the 3/11/2021 and 4/11/2021, respectively, are based on SARS-CoV-2 results uploaded to the COVID Care Tracker. The technical issue has been resolved and daily case reporting through CIDR will recommence in the coming days.

