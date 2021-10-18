Multi-million euro boost for major IDA project in Limerick

A NEW state-of-the-art manufacturing centre in the National Technology Park has received €4m in Budget 2022.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader in 2019, the new facility which is being created as part of a multi-million euro investment by IDA Ireland is set to feature facilities to look at the future of manufacturing, plus research and development.

Senator Maria Byrne, Fine Gael’s finance spokesperson in the Upper House, revealed the news, which she has welcomed.

She said: “The centre is a strategic national initiative led by IDA Ireland. It is integral to the government’s objective to develop Ireland’s leadership capability in new digital technologies for manufacturing. It will be a national facility for multinationals and SMEs to trial, adopt, deploy and scale digital technologies.”

As part of the project, there’ll be a so-called “digital factory” positioning Irish manufacturing to the forefront of digital transformation and ensuring the country is recognised internationally as having a vibrant, collaborative, competitive and digitally enabled industry base.

“It will contribute towards expenditure of €235m on Irish materials and services,” Ms Byrne said.

With construction of the facility delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s hoped the project will be ready by the end of the first quarter next year.

“The advanced manufacturing centre will be a great asset to the region and having three third level institutes on the doorstep will be a great advantage to future expansions,” Ms Byrne added.