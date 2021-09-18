Search

18/09/2021

Staff at Limerick DIY store concerned over planning application

The Homebase store at Parkway Retail Park

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

STAFF working at a DIY store in Limerick city were left concerned after a planning notice was posted on the shop – without the knowledge of the company.

Workers for Homebase at the Dublin Road saw a planning application seeking a change of use of the premises from a warehouse store to one allowing the sale of sporting and leisure goods.

This sparked panic among the 30-or-so staff, many of whom faced redundancy in 2013 when the store was in examinership.

And it caused local management to contact the head office of the DIY retailer.

In a memorandum to staff, seen by the Limerick Leader, Karen Turner, the divisional business manager at Homebase confirmed negotiations were ongoing with the operators of the Parkway Retail Park over the renewal of the firm’s lease.

While she said these talks were going well, a third party has also approached the landlord.

“As part of their initial discussions with them, a planning application has been submitted and posted outside the building. This was done without our knowledge – and we’re sorry this meant we couldn’t talk to you first. We know this may have caused you some concern, and we’ve spoken to the landlord about it,” she said, describing the move as “speculative".

A Homebase spokesperson said: “We are committed to continuing to trade in Limerick.”

