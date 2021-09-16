Council makes decision on €1m upgrade to McDonalds branch in Limerick

McDonald's is planning an expansion at its outlet in Castletroy
LIMERICK City and County Council has given the green light to plans to significantly expand the McDonald's restaurant in Castletroy.
In a move which will create 25 new jobs, the fast food giant is planning to invest more than €1m intro its restaurant beside the area's shopping centre.
A spokesperson for the firm said the "Experience of the Future" transformation will see a new dual-lane drive-thru, plus refurbishments to the kitchen and dining areas.
McDonald's has previously the works will take approximately five weeks if permission is granted.
Two new drive-thru lanes are planned, side-by-side, replacing the one currently in place.
As well as this, the existing rubbish area will be removed, as will the corridor area.
In their place will be a smaller litter zone, and food store, alongside an extension to the current freezer area on the northern elevation.
McDonald's is planning a new entrance lobby on the east side with a new sliding entrance door, with material amendments to the roof.
In order to facilitate the new drive-thru lane, 10 car parking spaces will be removed, while two accessible spaces will relocate.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.