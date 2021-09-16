Council makes decision on €1m upgrade to McDonalds branch in Limerick

LIMERICK City and County Council has given the green light to plans to significantly expand the McDonald's restaurant in Castletroy.

In a move which will create 25 new jobs, the fast food giant is planning to invest more than €1m intro its restaurant beside the area's shopping centre.

A spokesperson for the firm said the "Experience of the Future" transformation will see a new dual-lane drive-thru, plus refurbishments to the kitchen and dining areas.

McDonald's has previously the works will take approximately five weeks if permission is granted.

Two new drive-thru lanes are planned, side-by-side, replacing the one currently in place.

As well as this, the existing rubbish area will be removed, as will the corridor area.

In their place will be a smaller litter zone, and food store, alongside an extension to the current freezer area on the northern elevation.

McDonald's is planning a new entrance lobby on the east side with a new sliding entrance door, with material amendments to the roof.

In order to facilitate the new drive-thru lane, 10 car parking spaces will be removed, while two accessible spaces will relocate.