Bail refused following Limerick ‘crime spree’

A “HEROIN addict” who allegedly went on a “crime spree” earlier this year has been refused bail.

Gerard Curtin, aged 40, of Upper William Street is charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of criminal damage.

During the procedural hearing, Mr Curtin was served with a book of evidence by Garda Mike Brennan.

Sarah Ryan, solicitor, was granted free legal aid on behalf of her client and for one counsel.

Ms Ryan also made a bail application. This was opposed by Garda Brennan as it is his belief “Mr Curtin will commit further serious offences” if granted bail.

He said it will be alleged that “at 9.45pm on December 31, 2020, at O’Connor’s Bakery he kicked in the front door and stole €10 from the till. At 12.49am on February 8, 2021, at O’Connor’s Bakery he kicked in the front door and stole €50 in coins.

Another charge relates to an incident on February 8, 2021, at 1.20am at Locke Burger.

Gardai Brennan said it will be alleged the defendant threw stones at the window, damaging it and that he then pushed in the window and stole €250.

The fourth incident happened at Grove Island on February 10. “It was an extensive crime spree,” alleged Garda Brennan who said it is the State case that Mr Curtin can be identified from CCTV.

“He is a heroin addict. If given bail I believe he will commit further offences and not obey conditions,” said Garda Brennan.

Mr Curtin’s solicitor, Ms Ryan put it to Garda Brennan that her client has “denied involvement”. “Yes,” said Garda Brennan.

Ms Ryan said her client does have a difficulty with drugs. “He is in custody since February. For the first time he has engaged with services and is on a waiting list for treatment. If he gets treatment it takes away that concern,” said Ms Ryan.

Judge Alec Gabbett said he accepts that addiction to heroin is a “causative effect” adding: “I am delighted he is addressing the issue and is getting off heroin.”

The judge refused Mr Curtin bail on the grounds that it is “reasonably considered necessary to prevent further committing of crimes.”

Mr Curtin was remanded in custody.