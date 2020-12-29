Deaths in Limerick, December 29, 2020

The death has occurred of Joan Murphy (née Daly) Ballycummin, Raheen, Limerick - December 28th 2020, peacefully at home.

Beloved wife of the late Michael. Dearly loved mother of John, Tom, Karina and Michael. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Frank, daughters-in-law Colette, Denise and Catherine, adored grandchildren Conor, Donal, Ruth, Frank, Liam Kate, Méabh, Ailish and Tádhg, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Requiem Mass for family will take place on Thursday (31st December) in Raheen Church, Raheen at 11.00am followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery. Joan’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here House private. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre. May she rest in peace.

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Josephine Roche (Josie) nee Turner, Lower Main Street, Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. In her 101st year peacefully at home with her family. Predeceased by her husband Michael - deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Eithne and Joan, son Tony, daughter in Law Mary, grand children, great grand children, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday 30th of December at 11am at St. Andrews church Kilfinane. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please.

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Brigid (Bridie) Ambrose Ballyhahill, Ballingarry, Limerick / Killester, Dublin Late Of St. Brigid Court, Killester, Dublin and Ballyhahill, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick. Peacefully, in her 94th year in the loving care of the management and staff of Beechwood Nursing Home, Newcastlewest. Deeply missed by her loving daughter Mary and family, brother Frank (Halifax), Rose and family, sisters-in-law Nora and Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Arriving at St. Mary's Church, Cloncagh, on Wednesday December 30th for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Covid guidelines, Bridie's Funeral Mass will be restricted to family only. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick. Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

-----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Paddy Ó'Muircheartaigh, Moriarty Portmarnock, Dublin / Limerick. December 27th 2020, peacefully after a long illness in the care of Beaumont hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Kathleen (Caitríona), his children Tríona, Dara, Páraic and Oisín, his beloved grandchildren, his son in law Patrick, his daughters in law Aisling, Brighid and Juli, his sisters Eileen and Gretina, his brother in law Brian, extended family and friends. Suaimhneas Síoraí dó

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service will take place. To those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your condolences at the bottom of this page or send on condolences by traditional manner.

A live stream of Paddy's funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday, 31st December, at 10am on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/

The above link is taken from the Church website which is provided and managed by the Church. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Alan Lysaght Russell Court, Fr. Russell Road, Dooradoyle, Limerick and formerly of Swallow Drive, John Carew, Park, Limerick - December 26th 2020 (peacefully) at University Hospital, Limerick. Beloved son of Mary and the late Joseph. Alan will be sadly missed by his mother, brothers, partner, children, other relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place on Wednesday (December 30th) at 12.00pm in the Holy Family Church, Southill, with funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 10 people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. May He Rest in Peace

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Catherine Liston (née McCarthy) Kyle Farm House, Glenbevin, Croom, Limerick. December 29th 2020 peacefully in the wonderful care of all the staff at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of Eamon

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, brother John, nieces Noreen and Maura, nephew John, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Removal to arrive on Thursday for 12 noon funeral mass in St Peter and Pauls Church, Banogue with burial after in the adjoining cemetery.

As per Covid guidelines while adhering to government direction mass will be streamed live on banogueparish.ie.

Sympathies can be expressed via the link below or letters sympathy to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

--------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Nora O'Connell nee Mullane Hillcrest House, Ballysheedy, Limerick and late Athlacca and Athea, Co Limerick. December 29th 2020 peacefully at her home. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy.

Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons Tom and Nelie, daughters Mary (O'Shaughnessy), Helen (Hennessy), Margaret (Davoren), and Ann Cleary, daughters in law Berndadette and Anne, sons in law Ber, John, James, and John, grandchildren great grandchildren, relatives, kind neighbours, and her large circle of friends.

Removal to arrive at Donoughmore Church on Thursday for 11 am funeral mass with burial after in Templeathea cemetery, Athea.

As per Covid-19 guidelines while adhering to government instruction, sympathies can be expressed via the link below or mass cards and letters of sympathy to Daffy's Funeral Directors, Croom. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

-------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen O'Connell (née O'Farrell) Black Road, Newport, Tipperary / Murroe, Limerick and formerly of Cappanahanna, Murroe, Co. Limerick. December 25th 2020 peacefully and suddenly at her residence surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her brother Willie and sister Bridie. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Donal, Adrian, and Michael John, daughters Brenda and Majella, daughters in law, sons in law, 10 grandchildren, brothers Pat and John Joe, sister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Arrival at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer, Newort on Thursday, 31st December, for Requiem Mass at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Funeral will leave Newport at approx. 3.15 p.m. and the cortège will travel via Clare Glens, Cappanahanna, Murroe Village, Boher and Ballysimon, for cremation at 4.30 p.m. Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people. Condolences can be left via the link below. Rest in Peace

---------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jerry O'Riordan Grange, Limerick / Glenbeigh, Kerry and Lettir West, Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry, 29th December 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved husband of the late Bridie, deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, John, Jerome, Eileen (Collins), Maura (Schott) and Bríd, daughter-in-law Valerie, sons-in-law Kieran and Cedric, grandchildren Laura, Gerry, Jean, Sean, Caitlin, Aoife, Eoin and Julie, brothers Batt and Matt (Chicago), nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.

Jerry's funeral will leave from Bruff on Thursday morning, driving up the Old Road from The Hamlet, past his residence at approximately 9.45 am. In compliance with the latest HSE guidelines, Requiem Mass, with only 10 direct family members in attendance, will be livestreamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-james-church-glenbeigh at 2 pm on Thursday, December 31st, with burial afterwards to Ballinakilla Cemetery. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to.

Family flowers only please or a donation in lieu to any charity of your choice. For those who would have liked to attend but cannot due to present circumstances a message of condolence can be left below.

Memorial Masses will be celebrated at a later date in both Bruff and Glenbeigh when we can all meet up properly. May he rest in peace.

-----------------------------------------------------

To pay your condolences, click on the link here: