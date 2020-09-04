ALERT: Nissan Ireland recalls vehicles over child lock safety fears

Nissan Ireland is carrying out a voluntary recall of thousands of passenger cars amid concerns the child lock could be faulty.

According to a notice published by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCCP), the affected models are the Pulsar, Navara NP300, Note, Juke and Qashqai vehicles.

“Nissan Ireland Limited has established that the child lock on the rear doors could be faulty and it might be possible to open the door even when the child lock is activated,” reads the notice.

Nissan Ireland is carrying out a recall of 20,770 Pulsar, Navara NP300, Note, Juke and Qashqai vehicles.



For more information and to see if your car is affected, see:https://t.co/pMLpGfiNtA pic.twitter.com/6MLld1gmAZ September 3, 2020

The vehicles were produced between September 28, 2015 and March 14, 2018 and there are 20,770 vehicles affected on the Irish market.

The CCCP says Nissan Ireland will be writing directly to affected vehicle owners in order to arrange an inspection of the child lock mechanism.

Consumers can check if their vehicle is involved in this voluntary recall by contacting their local Nissan Dealer or Authorised Repairer or they can check-online by clicking here.

Alternatively, consumers can contact Nissan Ireland Customer Relations on 1850 302 302 or by email to customer.service@nissan.ie