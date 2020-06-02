REVEALED: First impressions of Limerick's proposed new Lidl store

DISCOUNT retailer Lidl Ireland has submitted a planning application for its newest store in Limerick.

As exclusively revealed by the Limerick Leader last week, the German chain is seeking to build at the former National Rusks factory in the Dock Road.

If approved, the new store would expand its presence in Limerick to four outlets, and create 30 new roles locally.

The planned store will incorporate a range of sustainability features including an energy management system, electric vehicle charger spaces and a solar panel system.

Lidl is currently assessing all new sites to see how construction timelines are affected as a result of the global pandemic but hopes to open the Dock Road store some time in 2022.

Lidl Ireland employs 4,500 employees in its 163 stores, Head Office in Tallaght and three distribution centres and regional offices based in Charleville, Mullingar and Newbridge.