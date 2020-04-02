File to be prepared for DPP following €25k heroin seizure in Limerick

A FILE is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following a significant drugs seizure.

Suspected heroin, with a street value of around €25,000, was seized by gardai who carried out a number of pre-planned searches in the Lelia Street area.

The searches were conducted on March 25 by members of the divisional drugs unit as part of continuing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Limerick.

Assisted by members of the regional Armed Support Unit, search warrants relating to two houses on Lelia Street were executed at around 1pm.

”At one of the houses, gardaí seized suspected heroin with an estimated street value of €25,000,” confirmed a garda spokesperson.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the house and brought to Henry Street garda station where he was detained and questioned under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardai have confirmed that the suspect was subsequently released without charge and that a file will be prepared and forwarded to the DPP.

The suspected drugs have also been sent for further analysis at Garda Headquarters in Dublin.

Investigating gardai say no seizures or arrests were made at the second house which is a vacant property.

There have been a number of significant heroin seizures in the Limerick division so far in 2020.