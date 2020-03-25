BREAKING: Man arrested following significant heroin seizure in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin in Limerick city.

Shortly before 1pm this Wednesday, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit in Limerick, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at two houses on Lelia Street.

At one of the houses, gardaí seized heroin with an estimated street value of €25,000.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the house and brought to Henry Street garda station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

Gardai say no seizures or arrests were made at the second house which is a vacant property.