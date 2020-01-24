Multiple drivers caught speeding on busy Limerick-Clare dual carriageway

PICTURE: Twtter / @GardaTraffic

GARDAI are appealing to drivers to slow down after several motorists were caught speeding on one of the main approach roads to Limerick city.

The detections were made this Friday on the N18 dual carriageway near Bunratty by members of the Clare Roads Policing Unit.

According to gardai, one vehicle was caught travelling at 145 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

A number of fines have been issued and the drivers will also receive penalty points on their licences.

