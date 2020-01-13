Storm Brendan: All you need to know in Limerick

THE Limerick Leader is bringing you rolling coverage as Storm Brendan hits Ireland this Monday. A Status Orange weather warning is in place until 3pm across the country.

Have you been affected by Storm Brendan? E-mail us at news@limerickleader or call us at 061-214500, or contact a reporter directly.

13:29

Council staff appeared to have been in the dark ages for a little while. No internet? The horror. Power outages still remain, and ESB are working as hard as they can to restore power to thousands across the country. Limerick is one of the worst hit counties, ESB said earlier.

Power has been restored to our Kilmallock Area Office. Phones and internet are working again #StormBrendan January 13, 2020

13:23

The sun appears to be showing its face after a hectic hour this afternoon, but is it the calm before the storm? Here is an animated map to show the progress of Storm Brendan today

12:56

WATCH: A Limerick businessman has described how he feared for his safety and that of the public after large signage attached to his building fell victim to Storm Brendan.

Crews currently dealing with several calls across the city & county incl. a dangerous sign on O’Connell Ave & a trampoline blocking the M7. Updates to follow. — Limerick Fire Service (@LimerickFire) January 13, 2020

12:42

According to a statement issued by the ESB, Limerick is among the worst affected by power outages, alongside our neighbouring counties. Here is what it looks like at the moment. West and South-East Limerick seem to be badly affected by the looks of it.

12:36

Thousands are without power across the city and county in Limerick. Approximately 21,000 without power nationwide.

12:10

Reporter David Hurley is at scene of an incident on O'Connell Avenue, which has been temporarily closed off. Limerick Fire and Rescue Service at the scene also. More to follow on this.

12:04

Are you missing a trampoline? Motorway, between Castleconnell and Birdhill, has been obstructed by a large trampoline. And in good nick, too.

UL Trampoline club, always out, no matter the weather.



Stay safe on the roads everyone. #StormBrendan https://t.co/wRruWkvQSn — University Of Limerick (@UL) January 13, 2020

11:48

Met Eireann announces that a Status Orange weather alert is in place until 3pm.

06:38

Emergency services on stand-by for Storm Brendan as it nears the West of Ireland, with intense gusts expected between 12 noon and 1pm.