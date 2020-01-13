WATCH: Emergency services deployed as Storm Brendan blows signage off Limerick business premises

A LIMERICK businessman has described how he feared for his safety and that of the public after large signage attached to his building fell victim to Storm Brendan.

Such was his concern, John Deignan – the owner of John Deignan Menswear in the city – contacted the emergency services after he realised the aluminium signage at the front of the premises on O’Connell Avenue has come loose.

“Basically, I heard crashing and noises outside which was something else and when I was coming back in I noticed the sign was moving and it was literally moving from right to left,” John told the Limerick Leader.

“When I saw it, I was afraid of my life it would come down because something that size would do a lot of damage if it came down,” he added.

The aluminium signage, which measures 10 foot by 8 foot, had been located above the entrance to the shop for around ten years.

A section of O’Connell Avenue was closed shortly before midday as two units of Limerick Fire and Rescue from Mulgrave Street attended the premises.

The signage was removed by fireman and is now being kept in a yard at the rear of the premises.

AA status orange warning for Limerick remains in place until 3pm with Met Éireann warning of potentially life-threatening conditions in some places.