Thousands without power in Limerick as Storm Brendan batters the country

Storm Brendan is battering the country | PICTURE: Michael Cowhey

MORE than 2,500 homes and businesses across Limerick are without power as Storm Brendan bears down on Ireland.

A status orange warning remains in place until 3pm with Met Éireann warning of potentially life-threatening conditions in places.

According to ESB Networks, 1,408 customers have been without power in the Moylish area of the city since 10.37am while 1,115 customers have been without a supply since 8.44am in the abbeyfeale area.

More than 21,000 customers are without power across the country – with the southwest worst affected.

Separately, a number of flights into and out of Shannon Airport have been cancelled or delayed and intending passengers are being advised to contact their airline before traveling to the airport.

Ryanair flight FR4776 from Manchester, due to arrive in Shannon at 9.35am and flight FR103 from London Stansted, which was due to land at 10.30am, were both been diverted to Cork Airport.

Aer Lingus flight EI3631 to Birmingham (10.25am), flight EI3675 to Edinburgh (10.30am) and flight EI381 to London Heathrow (11.30am) have all been cancelled.

Meanwhile,

Limerick City and Council says the high tide at 8am this Monday passed without any major incident.

Council crews are on standby to deal with any issues which may arise across the day.

