Storm Brendan: Weather warning downgraded to Status Yellow in Limerick

MET Eireann has downgraded the weather warning in Limerick to a Status Yellow as Storm Brendan tracks away from Ireland this Monday afternoon.

According to Met Eireann, there will be southwest to west winds reaching average speed of up to 65kph with relatively strong gusts of up to 110kph, but mainly in exposed areas.

A Status Red marine warning is still in place along western coastal areas.

The Status Yellow will be in effect until 8pm.

