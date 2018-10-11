‘Too early to predict’ what impact Storm Callum will have on Shannon Airport

SHANNON Airport has indicated that “airline schedules are currently operating as normal” as Storm Callum approaches.

An airport spokesperson has said this Thursday that Shannon “has not been advised of any alteration to tomorrow’s schedule.

“It is too early to predict what impact storm Callum might have, but given the expected severity of winds, we would encourage our passengers and members of the public to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling to the airport.

“Shannon Airport is in readiness to respond to any potential issue that may arise as a result of Storm Callum. We will continue to monitor the situation and further updates will be available on our website, www.shannonairport.ie,” added the spokesperson.

Met Éireann’s Orange wind warning for counties including Clare is valid from midnight tonight to Friday at 1pm, while a yellow wind warning is in effect for Limerick from midnight until 9am on Friday.