UPDATE: Met Eireann issues status yellow wind warning for Limerick ahead of Storm Callum

MET Eireann has now issued a status yellow wind warning for Limerick ahead of the arrival of Storm Callum.

The forecaster issued the status yellow wind warning for Limerick – plus counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Tipperary – this Wednesday at 11am.

It says that strong winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides will affect Ireland on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 90 and 110 km/h at coasts.

The warning is valid from Thursday, October 11 at 11pm to Friday, October 12 at 9am for Limerick.

A status orange wind warning is in place for counties including Clare and Kerry from 10pm on Thursday to 9am Friday.