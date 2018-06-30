Deaths in Limerick- June 30 2018

The death has occurred of Mary (Mai) Kennedy (née Casey) of Ballinena, Old Mill, Newcastle West, Limerick.

eacefully at Killeline Nursing Home. Wife of the late Mark. Deeply regretted by her son Seamus, daughter Mary Kelly, grandchildren Mark, Lisa and Eoin, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West, on Monday evening, 2nd July, from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at Newcastle West Church at 8.30pm. Requiem Mass Tuesday 3rd July at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Niall Gibbons, Castletroy, Limerick.

Niall died expectedly in the New York. Much loved son of Ray & Maria and cherished brother of Sharon. Deeply regretted by his family, brother-in-law Tim, aunts, uncles, cousins and a large circle of friends.

Niall's remains will arrive at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford on Wednesday (July 4th) for Requiem Mass at 12 Noon. Private Cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only; donations if desired to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The death has occurred of Annette Cierans (née Quinn) Raheen, Limerick.

Formerly of O’ Dwyers Villas, Thomondgate. Unexpectedly, 29th June 2018. Beloved wife of Aubrey and dearly loved mother of Sarah, Rebecca, Melissa, Deborah and Christopher. Sadly missed by her loving granddaughter Katelyn, grandson Ryan, sons-in-law Noel, Cathal and Gary, daughter-in-law Donna, Nana Nettie to her cherished grandchildren and great granddaughter Emily, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm followed by removal to Raheen Church. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11am with burial afterwards in Mungret Old Cemetery.