Huge sadness in Limerick GAA circles at sudden passing of a 'great club man'

THE PARISH of Kilteely-Dromkeen and GAA circles across County Limerick are still reeling at the sudden and untimely passing of Robert O’Dea.

He was laid to rest in the local cemetery this Thursday following requiem Mass at 11.30am in St Patrick's and St Brigid's Church, Kilteely.

Robert, who fell ill on Sunday, was only aged in his late fifties.

In a statement, Kilteely-Dromkeen GAA said Robert had been nothing short of intrinsic to the running of the club for the past 40 years and “has been an ever present for that entire time, be that at the committee table or on the sidelines of the pitch”.

“From starting off with a group of U-12s for the club in 1978 to having a spell of refereeing to being a Junior and Senior County Football Selector in the 1990s and also being an Intermediate County Hurling Selector, Robert experienced the joys and tribulations of managing teams both for the club and for the county.

“Perhaps his greatest club achievement came in 1989 when he managed the Kilteely-Dromkeen Junior Footballers to their sole county title.”

Following on from this Robert remained a major part of the administrative side of the club. He held practically all positions including secretary and chairman in both the juvenile and the adult clubs. He was also a driving force behind the founding of the weekly club Lotto which has gone from strength to strength.

“Roberts’ experience across these positions made him a go to man for the club and this level of expertise and knowledge is something which will be extremely missed.

“Robert’s administrative prowess extended past the club and he represented the club at both East Board and County Board level, he was the current vice-chair of the East Board and also the club representative at County Board level,” reads the statement.

The club said that to say Robert will be sorely missed is an understatement.

“We often hear of people being great club men, Robert was the epitome of that, a person who represented the club on the field, on the sideline, in the committee room, and who always persisted to keep the club moving forward through its fundraising and development endeavours.”

The club offered its most sincere condolences to Robert’s entire family; son Shane, daughter Eimear, partner Angela, grandchildren Rebecca, Tadhg and Patrick, brothers Eddie, Pat, Liam and Tommy, sisters Ann O'Connor (Boher), Mairead Murphy (Kilteely), Geraldine Erasmus (Caherline), uncle, aunts, son-in-law Kevin, daughter-in-law Orla and the entire extended O’Dea family.