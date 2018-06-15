Third crash in two days on County Limerick road where UK couple died

EMERGENCY services have attended a third crash on the stretch of road in County Limerick where an elderly English couple were killed on Wednesday.

Christopher Scullane, aged 84, and his wife Mary Ellen, 70, were killed in the head-on-collision near Dromkeen on Wednesday morning.

Almost exactly 24 hours later – on Thursday morning – gardai, two units of Cappamore Fire Brigade and ambulance personnel attended the scene of an accident. It was close to where the husband and wife died in Dromkeen on the N24. It is believed it involved two vans and a car. There were no reports of serious injuries.

On Thursday night, emergency services were called to a road traffic collision at Brooks bridge – a couple of miles up the road between Pallasgreen and Oola.

Shortly after 10pm, gardai, two units of Cappamore Fire Brigade and ambulance personnel were called to an accident. The fire service returned to base at 11.11pm. There are no reports of serious injuries.