Emergency services attend crash in County Limerick close to location of fatalities

EMERGENCY services have been called to a crash in County Limerick close to where an elderly UK couple lost their lives on Wednesday.

Gardai, two units of Cappamore Fire Brigade and ambulance personnel are at the scene on the N24 near Dromkeen this Thursday. The fire brigade was called at 11.34am – nearly exactly 24 hours after the fatal collision between a car and a lorry.

It is understood today’s accident involved two vans and a car. There are no reports of serious injuries.

Motorists are asked to slow down on the approach to Dromkeen from the Limerick and Tipperary sides.