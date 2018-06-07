Roads Policing: Bike safety event set to take place in Limerick city centre

A BIKE-safety awareness event will take place in Limerick city centre this coming weekend.

Organised by members of divisional Roads Policing Unit in conjunction with Limerick Smarter Travel, the event will take place at Bedford Row between 11am and 1pm on Saturday, June 9.

An articulated truck, supplied by retail giant Musgraves, will be parked up at Bedford Row for the event.

Members of the public who attend will get an opportunity to get into the vehicle to experience first-hand the blindspots which professional drivers encounter on a daily basis.

“We ran a similar event last year and it was a big success,” said Garda Brian O’Dwyer who is attached to Henry Street garda station.

During the event, blindspot mats will be placed around the truck with people in them. “Our aim is to let members of the public get into the driver’s seat so they can see what a driver sees,” said Garda O’Dywer.

Dan Slavin of Limerick Smarter Travel says the event will give people an insight into the challenges faced by truck drivers.