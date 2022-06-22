Deaths in Limerick - Tuesday, June 22, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary (Mensie) Cunningham (née Kenny) of Dromsally, Cappamore, Limerick. Peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick on June 21, 2022. Beloved mother of the late Michael (Curley) and predeceased by her brother George. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Sean and George, daughters Caroline, Marie and Brenda, son in law Liam, grandchildren Tara, Molly, Sophie, Jamie and Emma, sisters Josie, Bridie, Margaret, and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Cappamore on Thursday, June 23, from 6 to 8pm followed by removal to St. Michael’s Church, Cappamore. Requiem Mass on Friday, June 24, at 11.30 am, burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

----------

The death has occurred of Eileen Leahy (née O'Connor) of Bogmount, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Glensharrold, Carrigkerry, Limerick. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by her loving family. Eileen is very sadly missed by her husband John, son John Anthony, daughter Jennifer, grandson Eliadh, mother Hannie, brothers Pa, Moss, John, Mike and Chris, sisters Mary, Anne, Bridie, Doreen and Hanorah, aunt, uncle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Eileen is predeceased by her father Seán and sister Margaret. Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Thursday from 6.30p.m. until 8.00p.m. Please wear a face mask and refrain from handshaking when attending the funeral. Funeral cortege arriving at The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Friday at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. At the request of the family, the house is strictly private at all times.

-----------

May they all rest in peace. To leave a message of condolence, please click here