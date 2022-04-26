Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The death has occurred of Mary Rose (Roro) O'SULLIVAN (née Sinden) of Walnut Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick / Roscommon / Galway / Clare.

Mary Rose entered eternity on Monday, 25th April, at St. John’s Hospital surrounded by her family and staff.

Beloved wife of the Late Dónal and dearest mother of Donald, Harry, David, Michelle (Costello), Ballinasloe and the late Noel & Siobhan (Treacy).

She will be sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Dori, Ursula & Pauline, sons-in-law Harry & Cathal, grandchildren Brendan, Beth, Dónal, Ross, Conor, Maeve, Aisling, Shane, Roisín, Niamh & James, great-grandchildren Emilia, Jasper & Chase, sisters Julie & Anna, brother Billy, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, a large circle of friends in Limerick, Lahinch, Liscannor & the extended O’Sullivan & Sinden families.

Predeceased by her partner Gerry O’Sullivan.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hAnam dílis.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, 27th April, from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road on Thursday, 28th April, for 11am Requiem Mass to celebrate Mary Rose’s life.

Burial afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

House private please.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Richard (Richie) Long of Carrig Midhe, Corbally, Limerick and late of St. Munchin's Street, St. Mary's Park, Limerick.

Richie, died (peacefully) at Athlunkard House Nursing Home.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (April 28th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm.

Removal on Friday (April 29th) to St. Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Frances Hourigan (née McSweeney) of St. Patrick's Avenue, St. Mary's Park, Limerick City, Limerick.



Frances, passed away (peacefully) at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband John and mother of the recently deceased Raymond.

Sadly missed by her family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (April 28th) from 1.00pm to 2.00pm followed by interment in Mount St. Lawrence (old) Cemetery at 2.30pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Hayes of Mortgage, Meanus, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family Chris (Griffin), Mary (Carey), Breda (Cusack), Seamus, Edward (Butts) and Michelle, sons in law George, Martin, Dave, and Mike, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Jack, nephews, nieces, cousins relatives, kind neighbours and his many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing Thursday evening in Daffy's Funeral Home Croom, from 6 pm to 7:30 pm. Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Meanus for 12-noon funeral Mass with burial immediately afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

Ned's funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the link below.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jacqueline Fivey (née O'Regan) of Silverbirch Grove, Dooradoyle, Limerick, V94 KDC7 / Enniskillen, Fermanagh.

Jacqueline passed away at Milford Care Centre, following a long illness.

Very deeply regretted by her children John, Jason, Jeanine and Jenna, nine grandchildren, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at home in Silverbirch Grove, on Thursday (April 28th) from 4.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday (April 29th) to St. Paul's Church Dooradoyle, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Darcy Goldthorpe of Marian Park, Patrickswell, Limerick.

Kathleen died peacefully at the Pasteur Hospital Cherbourg.

Formerly of Marian Park, Patrickswell.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Stephan, sisters Maura, Margaret, Teresa, Philomena and Bridget, and her brothers Gerry, Kieran, Anthony and Sean.

Funeral Mass and cremation took place in Bricquebec, Normandy, France on Friday, 4th March 2022.

Memorial Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Patrickswell this Saturday, April 30th 2022, at 3pm with burial of ashes immediately afterwards in the old Cemetery, Mungret.

Predeceased by her parents Michael and Margaret, sisters Lily and Patricia, brothers Patrick and Noel.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Crowe of O'Dwyer Villas, Thomondgate, Limerick City, Limerick / Thurles, Tipperary.



Formerly of Innisfallen Avenue, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and former employee of Bus Eireann



Tom, died (peacefully) at St. Camillus' Hospital.



Beloved husband of the late Marie Crowe (nee McNamara)



Very deeply regretted by his sons David, Declan and Tommy, daughters Noeleen and Charlotte, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



May He Rest in Peace.



Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (April 27th) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Thursday (April 28th) to St. Munchin's Church, Clancy Strand, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00am.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Kathleen Power of Rosbrien, Limerick.



Kathleen died peacefully in the loving care of St Camillus Hospital.

Dearly loved mother of Caroline, Billy, Majella, Maria, Louise, Anthony and the late Thomas.

Sadly missed by her friend Tony, sons-in-law Kenneth and John, daughter-in-law Jackie, her cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren brothers Tommy, Stevie, Joseph and Martin, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Thursday (28th April) for close family and friends from 12 noon to 2pm followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Camillus Hospital.

-------------------------------------------

