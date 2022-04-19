Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The death has occurred of Ina Rimmer (née Walsh) of Foynes, Limerick.



Predeceased by her husband Billy.

Deeply regretted by her loving children, daughters Eilís and Rachel, sons Liam and Mark, daughters in law Àine and Elaine, son in law TJ, sister Carmel, brother in law Mike Joe, grandchildren Will, Kate, Anna, Danny, Billy, Thomas, Jim, Dylan, Robert, Owainn, nieces, nephews, many relatives and great friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, April 20th from 5pm-8pm.

Requiem Mass Thursday April 21st at 12 noon in St. Senan's Church Foynes. Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Askeaton.

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Lung Foundation & Milford Hospice.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Julianne O'Driscoll of Upper Carey's Road, Limerick City, Limerick.



Julianne, passed away (suddenly) on April 17th 2022.

Beloved daughter of Kevin and Ann and dearly loved sister of Georgina, Emma and Stephen.

Sadly missed by her loving family, nieces Lauren, Ava, Róisín and Willow, nephews Alex and Finn, brother-in-law Liam, sister-in-law Margaret, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (April 21st) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Friday (April 22nd) to St. Saviour's Dominican Church, Glentworth Street, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.

For those who are unable to attend the Funeral, Julianne's Mass will be streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

House private, please.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to a Charity of your choice.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Leslie O'Brien of Monkstown, Dublin / Corbally, Limerick.



Leslie died peacefully, after a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of Lawrence and devoted Mum to Samuel.

Leslie will be very sadly missed by her husband, son, her Mum and Dad Patsy and Joe, sisters Alison, Jennifer and Grace, niece Nicole, parents-in-law Pat and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Leslie now rest in peace.

Reposing on Wednesday 20th April from 5pm to 7pm in Carnegies Funeral Home, Monkstown (A94XK28).

Funeral Mass on Thursday 21st April at 10am in St. Patrick’s Church, Monkstown followed by burial in Kilternan Cemetery Park, Ballycorus Road, Kilternan.

The Mass can be viewed online at the link below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society using the link below.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Bridie (Bridget) Hayes (née Madden) of Towerhill, Cappamore, Limerick.



Hayes Bridie (Bridget), (nee Madden) (Towerhill, Cappamore, Co. Limerick and formerly of Tineterriffe) April 18th 2022, died peacefully at home.

Predeceased by her husband Matthew.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Denis and James, daughter-in-law Eimear, treasured grandchildren Matthew, Kate, Robert and Ben, sisters Teresa and Mary, brother-in-law Peter, sister-in-law Lena, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing at Lynch-Kelly funeral home Cappamore Wednesday evening from 6 o’clock with removal at 7.30 o’clock to St. Michael’s Church Cappamore.

Requiem Mass Thursday at 11.30 o’clock and burial afterwards in Doon Cemetery.

If you wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family please do so at the link below.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Guerin (née Daly) of Fanamore, Askeaton, Limerick.



Mary Guerin (neé Daly) of Fanamore, Askeaton Co. Limerick and Abbot Close Nursing Home (died peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Abbot Close after a long illness borne with courage and good humour).

Pre-deceased by her loving husband Michael (Haulie). Deeply regretted by her sons Philip and Mike, daughters in law Deborah and Theresa, granddaughters Dearbhla and Clodagh, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives and friends.

May she Rest In Peace.

Arriving at Robertstown Church on Thursday, April 21st, for Requiem Mass at 2:30pm followed by burial afterwards in Lismakeera Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Brain Tumour Ireland at the link below.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) BRODERICK of Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Limerick.



Thomas (Tom) Broderick, Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Purt, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, on Monday, April 18th 2022, surrounded by his loving nephew Denis and his grandnieces.

Tom predeceased by his parents Mick and Eily, his brothers Dan and John Joe, also his sister Kathleen, is deeply regretted by his sisters Eily (Knocknagoshel), Nora (U.S.A.) and Margaret (U.S.A.), brothers Mick (U.S.A.), Denis (Limerick), Bernard (Abbeyfeale), Paddy (Fethard) and Billy (Abbeyfeale), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, great-grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m. Funeral cortege will depart Tom’s home on Thursday at 10.30 a.m. to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

For those attending the funeral and Requiem Mass please wear a mask.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to make a donation to Friends of St. Ita’s Hospital Newcastle West in memory of Tom, please click on the link below.

Please feel free to leave a message at the link below or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary SHANAHAN (née O'Donoghue) of Caherdavin Park, Caherdavin, Limerick / and formerly of 47 Thomas Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.

Mary died, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a long illness, bravely borne with great courage and dignit..

Deeply missed and much loved by her husband Maurice, son Maurice, daughter Margaret, grandchildren Ben, Rory & Heather, daughter-in-law Dearbhla, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Former member of Caherdavin Parish Finance Committee, St. Don Bosco Salesian Co-operator, Ard Scoil Rís Fundraising Committee member, P.A.R. Bridge Club, Limerick & Mary Gleeson Bridge Club member.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate on Thursday, 21st April, from 5pm to 6:30pm.

Mary Cortege will pass the family home to arrive at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin, on Friday, 22nd April, for Requiem Mass at 11:30am.

Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.

House Private Please.

Mary’s family are very mindful of the spreading of Covid-19 and those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to wear a face covering at all times please, sanitizer will be provided.

Messages of comfort and support for the family may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jerry) Cahill of South Circular Road, Limerick / Croagh, Limerick

.

Jerry died on April 18th 2022 (peacefully).

Predeceased by his siblings Patrick, Mary, Thomas and Brid.

Very deeply regretted by his brother John, sisters Elizabeth, Lucy and Pauline, cousins Mary, Patrick, Anne and Elizabeth Rogan, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Thursday (April 21st) from 10.00am to 11.00am

Followed by removal to St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Mass will be streamed live on St. Joseph’s Parish Webcam at the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Botharnacille Cemetery, Croagh, Co. Limerick.

Cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

