Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The death has occurred of Vincent Morris of Ballinacurra Gardens, Ballinacurra, Limerick, late of Hinchy's Garage, Garryspillane.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ann, daughters Ann Barnes and Barbara, son David, grandchildren Emma, Ruth, Jamie, Rueben and Billie, great-grandson Jake, sister Bernadette, son-in-law Richard, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, niece, nephews in Manchester, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Wednesday (April 13) from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday (April 14) to arrive for a prayer service at 12 noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road.

For those are unable to attend the Service will be streamed live on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

For those wishing to express their sympathies can do so by clicking on the link below.

Letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and sons, 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of William (Bill) McInerney of Commons, Carron, Clare / Corbally, Limerick.



William (Bill) McInerney (Commons, Carron, Co. Clare & Corbally, Limerick, late of Ranks & FAS) died on April 12th 2022, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick .

Beloved partner of Beth. Dearly loved father of Michael and Liam. Sadly missed by his sister Amy (Kinsella) and brother Denis, extended family, neighbours and friends in Carron.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Wednesday evening (13th April) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

A Prayer Service will be held in St Columba Church, Carron, Co. Clare on Thursday (14th April) at 1pm followed by private cremation on Friday.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eileen (Ellen) King of Tory Lodge, Dromlohane, Croom, Limerick / Limerick City, Limerick.

Retired Teacher, Ballynanty Beg N.S and Adare CBS.

On 11th April 2022, Eileen died peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Caherass Nursing Home, Croom.

Wife of the late Jack Donovan. Mother of the late Patricia (Paddy).

Very deeply regretted by her son Dan, daughter Jane, grandchildren Jack and Finn, nieces, sister-in-law Nora, relatives, kind neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest In Peace.

Cremation service to take place at Shannon Crematorium on Thursday, April 14th, at 12 noon.

Condolence Book open via the link below.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Hayes of Walnut Court, Kennedy Park, Limerick and formerly of Ballynanty, Limerick.

Predeceased by his loving wife Elizabeth (Betty) and his son Des.

Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Joanne, Marian and Alison, brother, sisters, sons-in-law Tommy, Derek and James, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, on Monday (April 18th) from 12pm to 2pm.

Removal on Tuesday (April 19th) to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The Funeral Cortege will drive past the family home after the Mass enroute to the Cemetery, to enable neighbours and friends to pay their respects.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross's Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Olive Hall (née Galvin) of Ashbrook Grove, Limerick City, Limerick.



On 11th April 2022, Olive died peacefully at Milford Care Centre.

Beloved wife of the late Paddy. Dearly loved mother of Antoinette, Linda, Gillian, John and Patrick.

Sadly missed by her sons-in-law Bobby, Andy and Sean, daughter-in-law Angie, beloved grandchildren, sister Maura, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her brother Gerard and sister Carmel.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Friday evening (15th April) from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Prayer Service on Saturday (16th April) in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road, at 10.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery (Extension) Cemetery.

Olive's Prayer Service can be viewed on the link below.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Nicholas Hayes of Ballincurra, Martinstown, Kilmallock, Limerick.



The death has occurred of Nicholas Hayes in his 95th year, peacefully in the loving care of Maria Goretti Nursing home Kilmallock. Late of Ballincurra, Martinstown, Kilmallock.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary Joe Breen, Eileen Walsh, Tess, brothers Patrick and John Francis.

Deeply regretted by his sisters Debbie Walsh, Kathleen Barry brother in law Michael, nephews, nieces, cousins, Dom and Doreen Hayes & family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McCarthys funeral home Kilfinane at 6.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday the 13th April arriving for 8pm mass at St. Andrews Church, Kilfinane.

Burial on Thursday after 11.00 prayers in Kilbreedy cemetery.

-------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.