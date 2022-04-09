Deaths in Limerick: Saturday, April 9, 2022

The death has occurred of Geraldine Keane (née Logan) of Yeats Avenue, Kincora Park, Southill, Limerick City, Limerick.



Geraldine Keane, nee Logan, died on 08-04-2022. Predeceased by husband Willie,daughters Geraldine and Catherine.

Deeply regretted by daughters Anne, Mary, Helen and Rita, sons Richard, William and Joe, sisters Kathleen and Anne (twins), Rita, Bridie and Moira, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all other relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.

Geraldine will be reposing in Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin St, Sunday, 10th April, between 1pm and 3pm, arriving for 11am Requiem Mass at The Holy Family Church, Southill, Monday, 11th April.

Burial afterwards to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

Letters of sympathy and Mass cards can be sent to Joseph Cross and Sons, 2, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

The funeral cortege will drive past the family residence (after Mass) en route to Mt St Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Cormac SHAW of Glen Dara, Kilteragh, Dooradoyle, Limerick / Janesboro, Limerick.



Formerly of Clarke Avenue, Janesboro, Iretex & Newpier Aluminium.

Cormac died peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff at Ennis Road Care Facility.

Beloved son of the Late Patsy & Tony and dearest brother of Loraine, Eileen, Rona, Patrice, Damian, Denise, Adrian and the late Anthony.

Sadly missed by his siblings, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives & his many friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving for Requiem Mass in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Monday 11th April at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Doyle of Clarina, Limerick / Bandon, Cork.



Doyle (Limerick, London and Bandon) died on April 9th 2022 peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Thomas (Tommy), Clarina, Co. Limerick and formerly of London, U.K. and Convent Hill, Bandon, beloved uncle of Ann, loving brother of John, Denis and the late Nellie, Nonie, Mary, Michael and Catherine.

Sadly missed by his loving family especially Ann and Billy, brothers, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Lying in repose at Gabriel and O'Donovan's Funeral Home, Bandon on Tuesday from 12.30pm followed by Removal at 1.30pm to St. Patrick's Church, Bandon for Requiem Mass at 2pm, funeral afterwards to Kilbrogan Cemetery.

May Tommy Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Robert (Bobby) Maune of Ballykenny, Strand, Limerick.



Bobby died peacefully on 8th April 2022 at Milford Care Centre. Deeply regretted by his brother John, sister Josephine (Curtin), brother in law Mike, nieces, nephew, uncle, grand-niece, grand-nephew, relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Riedy's Funeral Home, Newcastle West this Sunday from 6 to 7 pm.

Arriving at St Ita's Church, Raheenagh on Monday morning for 12:30 pm Requiem Mass.

The death has occurred of Kevin O'Connor of Upper Cecil Street, Limerick City, Limerick.



Kevin O'Connor died on 9th April 2022. Predeceased by his loving wife Frances. Deeply regretted by daughters Sharon and Orla, sons Kevin, Ivan, Michael and Tony, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, daughters in law and sons in law, all other relatives and many friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

