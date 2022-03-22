Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday, March 22, 2022

The death has occurred of John (Jack) Wall of Ballybrit, Galway / Bruree, Limerick.



Deeply regretted by his ex partner Eilse Ambrose USA, the many friends and acquaintances he made in Galway and all that supported in Cope Galway and Galway Simon Community.

Jack will arrive at St. Augustine's Church, Galway for 11o'clock Mass on Wednesday, 23rd March, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

May Jacks Gentle and Kind soul Rest In Peace.

-----------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ian THOMPSON of Glenageary, Dublin / Limerick.



THOMPSON, Ian (Glenageary, Co. Dublin and late of Limerick) died on March 21st 2022, peacefully in St Michael’s Hospital after an illness borne with great courage.

Deeply regretted by his beloved wife Maura, his children David, Barbara, Aidan, Sheelagh and Norman, daughter-in-law Margaret Ann, son-in-law Liam, Amy and Isabelle.

He is sadly missed by his cherished grandchildren Claire, Charlie, Matthew, Ian, Grace, Annie, Luke, Conor, Ellen and Sean, his extended family, wonderful neighbours and friends.

Removal Friday, March 25th, from his home to St. Joseph’s Church, Glasthule to arrive for 10am Funeral Mass followed by cremation at 12.45pm at Mount Jerome Crematorium.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the link below. Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul.

May Ian rest in peace.

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Liam Nolan of 15 Park Avenue, Adare, Limerick on Saturday March 19th 2022.

Predeceased by his father Bill.

Sadly missed by his loving mother Margaret, sister Noreen, brother-in-law Tom, nephew Sean, nieces Ciara and Aisling, uncles Frank and Danny, aunt Betty, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at The Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Adare this Thursday, March 24th 2022, at 1030am followed by Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the link below.

Mask wearing requested please.

No Flowers please.

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking on the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Gerard Joseph (Gerry) Hartigan of Drinagh, Knocklong, Limerick.



After a long sickbed, Gerry passed away peacefully at Milford Hospice,surrounded by his wife Doreth and his children Pete and Jilly. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son ,daughter, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family.

Gerry will repose at his home in Knocklong on Wednesday, 23rd March from 4pm to 6pm.

Due to Covid the family asks you to please do not enter house. Coffee and tea will be available outside in the veranda. Cremation will take place on Thursday, 24th March, at 2pm at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy.

Coffee/Tea served afterwards at Byrnes Tavern, Emly, Co. Tipperary. A special thank you to the angels from Milford Home Care team and Milford Hospice. Also to Gannon's Pharmacy for their support.

Gerry finally at ease, but already greatly missed.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE.

-------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Mary Costello (née Moroney) of Artane, Dublin / Shanagolden, Limerick.



COSTELLO, Mary (née Moroney) passed away on March 20th 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband James (Jim). Loving mother to Catherine, Theresa, Michael and Susan.

Very sadly missed by her daughter-in-law and sons-in-law, her grandchildren Darren, Luke, Rachel, Amber, Kayla, Jasmine and Isabella, nieces, nephews, extended family, good neighbours and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

Mary's family would like to acknowledge the wonderful staff of RCNU (Raheny Community Nursing Unit) for their kind care of Mary in recent years.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Rd, Coolock on Thursday afternoon, 24th March, from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal on Friday morning to St. Brendan's Church, Coolock arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Fingal Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Friday morning, 25th March, at 11am via the link below from St. Brendan's Church, Coolock.

---------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Benson of Lenihan Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City, Limerick.



Late Fulflex, St. Pauls Nursing Home and Young Munster RFC.

Died March 21st 2022, peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Eileen. Dearly loved father of Jimmy, Nancy, Martin and the late Gerard, Tina and Philomena.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters-in-law Michaela and Michelle, son-in-law Michael, grandchildren, great grandson, brother Pa, sisters Marie and Patsy, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday (24th March) from 7.00pm to 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Joseph’s Church, O’Connell Avenue on Friday (25th March) at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Mount St Lawrence Cemetery Extension.

Frank’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

-------------------------------------------

