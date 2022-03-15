Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday March 15, 2022

The death has occurred of Rita SHEEHAN (née Jordan) of Whitethorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick.



Rita, passed away peacefully at St. Camillus’ Hospital surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late Gerry and dearest mother of Yvonne, Mary, Rita, Gerard, Jennifer and the late Anne.

Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her much-loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Griffin’s Funeral Home, John’s Gate, Limerick on Thursday (Mar. 17th) from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Arriving at Christ the King Church, Caherdavin on Friday Mar. 18th for 11.30 am. Requiem Mass to be livestreamed on link below. Burial afterwards in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Motor Neuron Disease Association (Donate) or Milford Care Centre (Donate)

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the link below, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.

The death has occurred of Jeremiah (Jer) McCARTHY of Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, Limerick / Abbeyfeale, Kerry.



Jeremiah (Jer) McCarthy, Riverview, Knockbrack, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick and formerly of Rooska East, Carrickerry, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully at home, in the presence of his loving family on Tuesday, March 15th 2022.

Jer is very sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Mary (Chrissie), son Kieran, daughters Michelle and Amanda, daughter-in-law Bríd, Michelle’s partner Denis, Amanda’s partner Ray, brother Joedy, sisters Ann and Mary, mother-in-law Sheila Stack, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, all his other relatives, large circle of friends, work colleagues and kind neighbours.

Jer is pre-deceased by his parents Joe and Peg, brothers Thomas and John.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Wednesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will arrive at The Church of The Assumption Abbeyfeale on Friday at 10.45 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the link below.

Funeral afterwards to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

House private please.

Family flowers only please. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Jer to Milford Hospice Home Care Team, please click on the link below.

Please feel free to leave a message on the link at the bottom of this page or send Mass cards and letters of sympathy by post C/O Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Marsden of North Circular Road, Limerick.



On March 15th 2022, Tom died peacefully at Limerick University Hospital.

Beloved husband of the late Joan.

Dearly loved father of Jackie (O’Driscoll), Lesley (Griffin), Colin and Tracey (Lyttle).

Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Adrian, Ron, Trevor, daughter-in-law Margot, grandchildren Brian, Ian, Keith, Trevor, Stuart, Sharon, Gill, Stephen, Jenni, David, Jane and Tom, great-grandchildren, sister Kathleen (Eades), brother-in-law George, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

"Weep not that I have gone, rejoice that I have been."

Reposing at Thompsons Funeral Home, Thomas Street this Thursday (17th March) from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Tom’s Funeral Service will be held in St. Michael’s Church of Ireland, Pery Square this Friday (18th March) at 12 noon followed by private cremation service.

Tom’s Funeral Service will be live streamed on the link below.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the RNLI.

The death has occurred of Dr. Michael James (Jimmy) Ledwith of North Circular Road, Limerick.



Dr. Michael James (Jimmy) Ledwith (North Circular Road, Limerick.

Late Medical Director (Bawnmore and Lisnagry), died March 14th 2022 peacefully at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Beloved husband of the late Rita. Dearly loved father of Michael, Ann, Mary, Trisha, Sarah and James.

Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters-in-law Assumpta, John, Graham, Christy, Colin, and Amy, his 15 adored grandchildren, sister-in-law Claire, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Thomas Street, this Thursday (17th March) from 4.30pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Ennis Road.

Requiem Mass will take place this Friday (18th March) at 11.00am, followed by burial in St. Nicholas' Cemetery, Adare.

Jimmy’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed at the link below.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Red Cross, Ukraine Fund.

The death has occurred of Martin Gibson, formerly of Kiltrellig, Kilbaha, Clare / Newcastle West, Limerick.



The death has taken place (peacefully) in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Beechwood House, Nursing Home, Newcastle West, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his brothers Peadar, Paddy and John, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, cousins, relatives and friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Thursday evening 17th March at Lillis’ Funeral Home in Kilkee from 7.00p.m. until 8.00p.m.

Funeral arriving on Friday morning 18thMarch to The Church of the Little Ark, Moneen, Kilbaha for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in Kiltrellig Cemetery, Kilbaha.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, the funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilballyowen Parish Facebook Page.

Those who wish to leave messages of sympathy to the family can do so at the link below.

The death has occurred of Geraldine Enright (née Dollery) of Riverview Estate, Kilmallock, Limerick.



Deeply regretted by Tommy, daughters Jennifer, Elizabeth, Ciara & Chloe, son-in-law John & Colin, grandchildren, brothers Noel, Donal, PJ & Kevin, sister Ella, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

R.I.P

Reposing at McCarthy's Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Wednesday, 16th March, between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

Arriving Friday, 18th March for 12 noon Mass at S.S Peter & Paul's Church, Kilmallock, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

