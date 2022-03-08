Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday March 8, 2022

The death has occurred of Anna O'Sullivan (née Speiran) of Coolygorman, Broadford, Limerick / Adare, Limerick.



Formerly of Beabus, Adare. Former nurse at Barringtons Hospital and Croom Hospital. Anna passed away peacefully on 7th March 2022 in the wonderful care of the staff at Adare & District Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Dick and sister of the late Georgie. Much loved mother of Marie, Owen, George, Karen and Richard. Beloved Nanna of Saoirse, Aoibh, Jack, Tara, Myles, Mark, Ronan, Anna, Grace, Roisín and Sophie.

Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Muriel and Julie, son-in-law John, partners Christine and Haulie, sisters Vera, Mairéad, Patricia, Norma, brothers Liam and David, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her son George's home in Coolygorman on Tuesday night for family and neighbours.

Reposing at Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford on Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm. Arriving at The Church of Our Lady of the Snows, Broadford on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm which will be live streamed on the link below, followed by Cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Martin Moloney of Abbeyvale, Corbally, Limerick.



(Formerly of Partners & Logistics Shannon)

Predeceased by Uncles, Donald and Denis and Aunt Ann. Beloved son of Mary and the late Eamon. Darling husband and best friend of Denise. Nephew of Michael and Teresa.

Very deeply regretted by sister in law Ruth (Canney) and brother in law Vincent and Sorcha, much loved cousin and friend of Ann-Marie and Andrew, Kodee, Hailey and his special godson Leon (whom he adored).

Sadly missed by his many friends, especially Dave, Phil, Dermot and Albert, and his work colleagues and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Friday (11th March).

Arriving for Requiem Mass Saturday in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard street at with burial afterwards in Broadford Cemetery, Co. Clare.

In honour of Martin's life, the family kindly ask you to wear green and white.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Eamonn McInerney of Euroville, Ballyclough, Limerick / Clare.



McINERNEY (Gravesend, Kent and formerly of Euroville, Ballyclough, Limerick and Mountshannon, Co. Clare) died on March 4th, 2022, following a short illness.

EAMONN beloved husband and best friend of Bríd (née Martin, Cahernorry, Drombanna, Co. Limerick) and loving father of Tracy, Seryta, Aoife and Shauna, grandad to Eliesh, Roan, Aisling & Belle, brother of Breeda and father-in-law of Paul and Lee.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, grandchildren, sister, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends and neighbours in Kent and Ireland.

Requiem mass on 1st April at 1pm in St John The Evangelist Church, Gravesend, Kent with cremation afterwards.

Eamonn’s ashes will be interred in the family grave on Holy Island, Mountshannon at a later date.

“May he rest in peace”

------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Hannah (Nan) Long (née Harty) of Boherroe, Pallasgreen, Limerick.



Hannah (Nan) Long (nee Harty) Boherroe, Pallasgreen, Co Limerick. 8th March 2022 , died peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Pre deceased by her husband Thomas & daughter Catherine.

Deeply regretted by her son's Liam & Tim, daughter in law Mary Tim's partner Nuala, grandchildren, nephews , nieces relatives & friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryan's Funeral Home Pallasgreen this Wednesday at 6.30 o' clock with removal to Dromkeen Church at 8 o' clock.

Requiem Mass at 11.30 on Thursday with burial after in Old Pallas Cemetery. Messages of sympathy can be expressed in the link below.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Patrick Hannon of Sarsfield Park, Rosbrien, Limerick (Late of Garryowen Rd.)

Patrick passed away peacefully in his home in the care of his wonderful friends on March 6th 2022.

Son of the late Donie & Eily. Predeceased by his brothers Tom, Charles & Mike.

Lovingly missed by dear Banjo, his brother Donal, sisters Karen, Valerie & Rose, brothers in law Brendan & Ger, sisters in law Katriona and Róisín, his nieces and nephews, aunt Kitty, extended family and lifelong friends.

May he Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Arriving for Requiem Mass Thursday at 12.30pm in St John's Cathedral , with burial afterwards in Mt St Lawrence (ext) Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Ann Creed (née Coughlan) of Conigar, Mungret, Limerick / Ballysheedy, Limerick

(Beloved wife of the late Gerry & mother of the late Geraldine).

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Jane, Fiona, Hilary & Linda, sons in law, brothers Michael & James, sister Rosie, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home this Wednesday (9th March) from 4.00pm to 6.00pm.

Arriving for Requiem Mass Thursday at 12 noon in St Oliver Plunkett Church, Mungret, with burial afterwards in the old Cemetery, Mungret.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street Limerick.

-------------------------------------------

