05 Mar 2022

Deaths in Limerick - Saturday, March 5, 2022

The death has occurred of Catherine Theresa Maguire of Carrigeen, Kilbehenny, Limerick / Kilbehenny, Cork.

Iona Bric, Lawn Road, Uxbridge, Middlesex, London and formerly of Carrigeen, Kilbehenny, Co. Limerick.

Died on March 1st, 2022 peacefully at Hillingdon Hospital, London, Catherine, predeceased by her brother Patrick and her sister-in-law Marie (nee Molan). Catherine will be sadly missed by her nephew Brian, nieces Alicia (Wiley) and Sinead and their families, her adored grand-nieces and grand-nephew Eric, Ruth, Shona, Aimee and Coco, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Messages of condolence and support can be left through the link below.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

----------------------------------

The death has occurred of Dolores McNamara of Main Street, Glin, Limerick.

Dolores McNamara, (McNamara's Shop), Main Street, Glin, Co. Limerick. 

Died on 4 March 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Mary, her sister Margaret.

Dolores will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Majella, brothers Thomas, John and Martin, brothers-in-law Michael Phelan and Michael Connolly, sisters-in-law Marie and Linda, nieces Michaela and Caoimhe, nephews Conor and Fionn, cousins, extended family, her past and present staff, her loyal customers, neighbours and large circle of friends.

"May Dolores Rest in Peace"

Reposing at her home (McNamara's Shop) in Main Street, Glin on Sunday March 6th from 5.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass Monday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Mass will be streamed live on the link below.

"So greatly loved, so sadly missed"

------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolences, please click here.

