Deaths in Limerick: Tuesday March 1, 2022

The death has occurred of Ted O'LEARY of Adare, Limerick / Carrigaline, Cork.



Ted died on February 28th 2022 (peacefully) at Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina.

Sadly missed by his brothers and sisters, Dermot, Denis, Marie, Paddy, Oliver and Eileen, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, his colleagues in AIB and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the Holy Trinity Abbey Church, Main Street, Adare (V94 YV9K) Wednesday (March 2nd) from 5pm to 6.30pm, followed by evening prayers. Requiem Mass on Thursday (March 3rd) at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. Nicholas’ Cemetery.

Ted's Requiem Mass will be streamed on the link below.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below or cards and messages of comfort can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, 2 Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

-------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Baby Olivia Nyokabi Xusien of Woodview Close, Woodview Park, Limerick City, Limerick.



Peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, in the presence of her loving family.

Sadly missed by her dad Salim Xusien, mum Pauline Njoroge, brothers Kelvin Njoroge and Henry (Finland), sisters Hannah Wangari and Natalia Wangari, grand parents Late John Njoroge, Jane Nyokabi,Evans Muya, Anne Wanjiku and late Julia Wangari, uncles Joseph Njoroge, Peter Njoroge, Samuel Njoroge, Walace Warurua, Samuel Kariuki, Robert Mwangi and Antony muya, aunties Mary Njoroge, Scholar Njoroge, Margaret Waceke, Jane Njeri and Anne Wanjiku and the entire circle of extended family of cousins, in-laws and friends both in Ireland and other parts of the world.

“Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked shall I return. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.”

Mass of the Angels will take place on Monday (March 7th) at 11am in St. John's Cathedral (V94 H521) followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret (V94 452C).

----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Donagh Horgan of Sunville, Station Rd, Adare, Limerick.



Donagh died peacefully on February 26th, 2022 at Adare & District Nursing Home surrounded by his family.

Predeceased by his wife Geraldine and daughter Ailis.

Sadly missed by his loving family Catriona and partner Wim, Billy, Donagh and partner Aleksandra, Breda, grandchild Ilse, brothers Richard and John, sister Joan, brother-in-law Brendan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at O'Grady's Funeral Home Ballingarry (V94TW13) this Wednesday evening from 530pm to 7pm.

Arriving on Thursday to the Holy Trinity Abbey Church Adare for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on the link below.

(Mask wearing and no handshaking requested, please).

Condolences can be sent to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, or by clicking the link below.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

-----------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Noreen Hayes (née Bermingham), formerly of Flood Street, Pennywell, Limerick



Lived at 30 Oxford Road, Cowley, Oxford OX42DS and Formerly of Flood Street, Pennywell, Limerick.

Noreen passed away, on the 5th February, aged 94 years.

Beloved wife of the late Danny.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son Anthony, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Burial will take place after her funeral service on Tuesday (15th March) at 11.30am in Botley Chapel Oxford.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed in the link below.

----------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sr Catherine Donovan of Convent of Mercy, Trim, Meath / Galbally, Limerick / Tipperary.



Sister Catherine Donovan, Convent of Mercy, Trim, Co. Meath and formerly Janeville, Galbally, Co. Limerick. 28th February 2022 (in her 98th year).

Peacefully at Millbury Nursing Home, Navan. Predeceased by her sister Sr. Enda, brothers Richard, Bertie, Jimmy, Mike and Fr. Pat. Deeply regretted by Sisters of Mercy, Northern Province, her sister Sr. Vera, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family and friends.

MAY SR. CATHERINE REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at Heffernans Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, (C15 HDT1) tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4pm with evening prayer at 6pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to Saint Patrick’s Church, Trim for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, which may be viewed on the link below.

Burial immediately afterwards in Saint Loman’s Cemetery, Trim. If you wish you may leave a personal message in the link below.

--------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Brenda Carroll (née Mc Namara) of Ballyshane, Glenroe, Limerick / Ballyhahill, Limerick.



Brenda, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband David.

Sadly missed by her loving sons Pat and Mike, daughter Maria (Keating) daughters-in-law Julie and Elaine, son-in-law Donie, brother Michael Mc (Namara) Tralee, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Glenroe Community Centre V35 X326 on Thursday evening 3rd March from 5.30pm until 7.30pm.

Removal from her residence on Friday morning for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Ransom Church, Glenroe, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private at all times please. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

----------------------------------------------

