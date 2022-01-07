Search

07 Jan 2022

Tributes paid to 'wonderful and beautiful' wife of Limerick businessman Papa Gino

Tributes paid to 'wonderful and beautiful' wife of Limerick businessman Papa Gino

The late Marie Rocca née Enright

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

TRIBUTES have been pouring in for the late wife of retired Limerick businessman Papa Gino.

Marie Rocca née Enright, who had been married to Gino for 52 years, died peacefully at her home on the Ennis Road on Tuesday.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to the Rocca and Enright families in memory of the wife and mother who “will be deeply missed by her rock.”

One family member, from Clareview, said that Marie, who had been battling illness, was everybody’s friend and always made time to stop and chat when she would meet you. “She will be missed so much by many,” they added.

Gino, originally from Italy, met his beloved wife while working in Roma takeaway on Roche’s Street in the city. Marie was working in a local bakery at the time.

The couple that many Limerick people came to know got married the following year and opened a chip shop in the Fairgreen in Garryowen as well as in Newcastle West.

Limerick pizza ‘pie-oneer’ still ‘grinding’ away following retirement

One tribute from Bloomfield, Michigan in the U S, stated: “Marie was a wonderful and beautiful person. I only remember her as a positive and supportive person that had a great outlook on life.”

Another condolence, from much closer to home, recalls the many great chats that were had in her kitchen with a very “gentle woman.”

Papa Gino (73), took to social media to let his many loyal followers know of the passing and funeral arrangements of his wife who “he loved so very much.”

Marie Rocca (Enright) was laid to rest in her final resting place at Mount St Lawrence Cemetery, following requiem Mass on Thursday at St Joseph’s Church, O’ Connell Avenue, Limerick.

Marie will be sadly missed by her loving husband Papa Gino, son Gino, daughters Shirley and Raquel, son-in-law Charles, sisters, brothers, other relatives and her many friends.

May she rest in peace.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media