Deaths in Limerick: Sunday, November 28, 2021

The death has occurred of Ralph Parkes, Dromore Rise, Raheen, Limerick and late of Glencar, Co. Leitrim).

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Caherass Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Rena and dearly loved father of Ray, Rita and Robert. Sadly missed by son-in-law Mike, daughters-in-law Maura and Colleen, his beloved grandchildren Robert, Eoin, Reece, Alice, Ross, Stephen, Emma, Bridget and Jack, sister Peggy, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Requiem Mass on Tuesday, 30th November, in Crecora Church at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Helen McInerney (née Ryan), Elsinore, Castletroy, Limerick.

Peacefully, surround by her loving family at Milford Care Centre. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Dearly loved mother of Gerard, Brian, Siobhan, Ailish, and the late Shane. Predeceased by her brother Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Siobhan and Helen, sons-in-law Brian and Hugh, her beloved grandchildren Ciara, Cathal, Aoife, Jack, Jack, Ross, Sadie, Lucy, Tom and Isabelle, great grandson Tom, brothers Tom and Brendan, sisters Mary and Ann, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home for family and close friends this Monday (29th November) from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will be held this Tuesday (30th November) at 12 noon in Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Milford, Castletroy followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Helen’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed here

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Milford Care Centre.

In the interests of public health, attendance at the Service will be restricted in line with social distancing protocols and government guidelines. Cards and messages of sympathy can be sent to Thompson’s, Thomas Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peg) McGrath (née Cronin) Ballycahane, Croom, Limerick.

Peacefully at her home in the loving care of her family and carers. Beloved wife of the late Ned and predeceased by her sisters May (Fitzgibbon) and Bridie (Griffin). Dearly beloved mother to Michael, Maura (Butler) and Fergal. Survived by sister Nellie (Broderick), son in law Thomas, daughter in law Caitriona, grandchildren Louise, Marie, Edward, Orla, Helen and Jane, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and her friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing Monday at Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom from 6 pm with removal at 7:30 to St Michael's Church Manister - Eircode: V35 P960. Funeral on Tuesday after 11 am requiem Mass to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

Please adhere to HSE guidelines re Covid-19. No handshaking and wear a face-covering, please.

Mass cards or letters of sympathy can be posted to Daffy's Funeral Home, Croom. Condolence Book open via the link below.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Sean Fitzgerald, Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, and recently under the care of Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe, Co. Clare.

Sean, died (peacefully) at Milford Care Centre.

Predeceased by his parents Michael and Eva, sister Patsy Maguire and brother-in-law Foncie Cullinane.

Sadly missed by his sisters Mary, Evelyn and Phil, brother Michael, sister-in-law Florrie, brothers-in-law Pat, Alan and Jim, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, grandnephews, other relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for family and close friends, on Monday (November 29th) from 3.30pm to 5.00pm. Arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon on Tuesday (November 30th) in St. Lelia's Church, Ballynanty. Funeral afterwards to Mount St. Lawrence (extension) Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live (link to follow)

Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered to at all times.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Kidney Association or Milford Care Centre

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

To leave a message of condolence, please click here