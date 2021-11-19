Deaths in Limerick - November 19, 2021

The death has occurred of Edward (Eamonn) Tobin of Mallow Street and Cross Roads, Thomondgate, Limerick city. Late of Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.

Formerly of Musgraves. Past President Bohemians R.F.C., M.A.R. and Past President of Munster Branch.

Regretted by his sisters Chris (Ryan) and Kathleen (Mullaney), nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Patrick and Thomas; sisters Anne (Cooney), Sr. Baptist RSM, Sr. Philomena RSM and Margaret (Peg) (O’Grady).

Reposing, for family and close friends, at Thompson's Funeral Home, Thomas Street on Monday (November 22) from 4.30pm to 6pm.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, at St. John’s Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Tuesday (November 23) at 11am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards in Mount St. Lawrence Cemetery.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Patricia Stokes (née Hogan) of Exchange Street, off Nicholas Street, Limerick city. Late of Rose Court, Keyes Park and O'Malley Park, Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her husband Willie, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, many friends and kind neighbours.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will be held at St. John’s Cathedral, Cathedral Place, on Tuesday (November 23) at 12.30pm - click here for live stream.

Burial afterwards to Mount St. Oliver Cemetery.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Josephine O'Connell Lowdell of Sarsfield avenue, Garryowen, Limerick. Late of Prestbury, Cheltenham, UK.

Regretted by her loving children Charlotte, Louise, James and their partners Richard, Will and daughter-in-law Jenny; grandchildren Wolfe, Jago and Willow; sisters Mary, Ann, Bernadette, Majella, Niamh and Deirdre, brothers, Alphonsus, Donal, John, Sam, Ciaran and Michael, nephews, nieces all other relatives and friends.

Arrangements to be announced later.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Noel Kenny of the Forts, Doon. Formerly of Caherconlish and Southill.

Predeceased by his loving mother Margaret.

Beloved son of Michael and his partner Louise. Deeply regretted by his daughters Courtney and Alicia; sons Noel, Andrew, Leighton and baby Aaron; grandchildren, Dean, Maddison, Blake, Calvin, Kara and Freya, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, his neighbour and friend Tommy Crowe, all other relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, for his family and his close friends, on Monday (November 22) between 3.30pm and 5pm.

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in Caherconlish Church, on Tuesday (November 23) at 11am with funeral afterwards at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Caherconlish A.F.C. Development Fund.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Babies Patrick and Brendan Toomey of North Circular Road, Limerick.

Cherished and adored twin sons of Claire and Ciarán; dearest little brothers to their sister. Missed by their loving grandparents, aunts, uncles, great-grandmother and all of their great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.

A private Funeral Mass of the Angels took place on Tuesday, November 16 at St. Joseph’s Church, Limerick city.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Mary Fitzgerald (née O'Brien) of Lisgreen, Croom.

Dearly beloved wife of Tom and loving mother to Jaqueline (Sheehan), Stephanie (O’Keeffe), Georgina (O’Donoghue) Melissa (Fitzgerald-O’Shea), Thomas and Shane.

Regretted by her brothers, sisters; father-in-law Tom, mother-in-law Chrissie, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law her adoring grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and her many friends

Reposing on Saturday evening at her home, for family and close friends, from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Croom at 1pm on Sunday (November 21) with burial immediately afterwards in Reilig Mhuire Croom - click here for live-stream.

Family flowers only please, donations, in lieu, to the Irish Cancer society.

May they all rest in peace