Deaths in Limerick - September 4, 2021

The death has occurred of John O'Sullivan of Knockanerra, Murroe, Limerick.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Carmel; daughters Isabel and Rachel; sons John and Barry; sons-in-law Ken and Danny, daughter in law Sarah, Barry’s partner Laura; grandchildren Eoin, Dara, Jenna, Ella, Conor and Dylan, sister Nonie, brother Willie, sisters in law, brother in law, relatives and friends.

Funeral cortege will arrive at the Church of the Holy Rosary Murroe on Monday ahead of Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Abington Cemetery.

House private please.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) Keane of Castletroy, Limerick. Late of Lansdowne Park, Keane’s Bakery, Shannon R.F.C. and Castletroy Golf Club.

Beloved son of the late Joe and Sheila and dearly loved brother of the late Frank, Maureen and Peggy.

Deeply regretted by his brother John, sister Anne (Fitzgibbon), brother- in-law Michael, sister-in-law Doris, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, extended family and his many great friends especially Bernie (Limerick), Becky and Marc (USA).

Requiem Mass, for family and close friends, will take place in Our Lady Help of Christians Church Milford, Castletroy on Tuesday (September 7) at 11.30am followed by burial in Mount St. Lawrence (Extension) Cemetery.

Joe’s Requiem Mass will be live-streamed here.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Michael Fitzgerald of Cois na hAbhainn, Dromcollogher, Limerick and Bruree, Limerick.

Beloved son of the late Jack and Nancy and brother of Mary, John, Norah, Catherine, Ann-Marie, Peter, Margaret, and Aidan.

Deeply regretted by his brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reception into The Church of the Immaculate Conception Bruree on Tuesday (September 7) for Requiem Mass at 11.30am - click here for live-stream.

Burial afterwards to Bruree new cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Pieta House.

______________________________

The death has occurred of Anna Anglim (née Richter) of Berlin, Germany. Late of Janesboro, Limerick.

Predeceased by husband Johannes, parents Mary and Jeremiah Anglim, brothers and sisters Valerie, Jerry, Adrian and Margaret.

Missed by her children Jennifer and Thorben, granddaughter Holly, brother Richard, sisters Helen and Mary, nephews, nieces and her many friends.

A cremation service will take place in Berlin on a later date.

May they all rest in peace