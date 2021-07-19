Deaths in Limerick - Monday, July 19, 2021

The death has occurred of Mary White (née O'Sullivan), Glenquin South, Tournafulla.

Mary passed away on July 18, 2021, unexpectedly at her home. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Ted, sons Jimmy, Pat and Richard, daughters Breda and Elaine, daughters-in-law Joanne, Anne and Olivia, son-in-law Noel, grandchildren, sister Nora Horan (Tarbert), brother Jerry (London), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from her home on Tuesday at 10am to St. Patrick's Church, Tournafulla for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Templeglantine Old Cemetery. In line with HSE Guidelines and Government advice Mary's funeral will be private.

The funeral cortege will travel from her home to the church via Gortnaskehy and The Homestead Bar and will travel from the church to the cemetery via Barber's Bridge. Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Templeglantine, Tournafulla & Mountcollins Parishes Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ttmparish/ Mass will also be broadcast on channel 105.1FM in the Tournafulla area.

Messages of condolence may be sent by clicking on the 'Condolences' link on rip.ie

House private please. Family flowers only please.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Serena O'Mahony, Moyross.

Serena, died suddenly, after a short illness, at University Hospital Limerick.

Very deeply regretted by her children Allana, Joshua, Ruby, Ali and Amirah, grandaughter Yvonne, brothers Martin and Alec, sister Jolyne, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday (July 20th) at 12 noon in Shannon Crematorium.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of ALBERT O'GORMAN, Glenlara, Garryspillane.

Albert passed away, unexpectedly, at his home. Deeply missed by his loving wife Breda, sons Seán and Declan, daughter Grace , Seán's partner Caoimhe. Dearly loved brother of John, Joyce (London) Martha, Brendan, David, Fergus and Hilda (Rush), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Albert's Funeral cortége wiil arrive at St.Patrick's Church, Glenbrohane on Wednesday morning at 11.15am.for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Auraclaw Cemetery. Please observe current Covid 19 restrictions regarding attendance at Funerals. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie section below.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Andrew Nolan-McCarthy, Ash Avenue, John Carew Park and late of England.

Andrew, died (peacefully), in England.

Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Bridgie, father David, children Courtney, Darragh, Tamara, Andrew, William, and Rihanne, grandaughters Remaya and Rayna, brother David, sisters Leeanne, Laura, Danielle and Shauna, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section on rip.ie or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick.

Funeral Arrangements Later

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Tom Hourigan, Moig West, Pallaskenry.

Beloved husband of Pauline and much loved father of Paula, Sarah, Terri, Thomas and David-Owen. Predeceased by his sister Mary. Sadly missed by his family, adored grandchildren Lily, Abbie, John, Jake and Freddie, brothers David and Patrick, sister Carmel, sons in law Finbarr, Alan and Sam, nephews, nieces, all other relatives, very kind neighbours and his many friends.

May he Rest in Peace

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Tom. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday at 12 o'clock in St John the Baptist Church, Kilcornan. Burial afterwards in Castletown Cemetery.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) (Cosgrave) DARGAN, Glenmore Avenue, Roxboro Road.

Nancy died peacefully on 18th July 2021.

Beloved wife of the late Michael (Haulie). Sadly missed by her loving son Kieran, daughter-in-law Evelyn, gran-daughters Rachel & Ciara, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro on Wednesday 21st July at 11am.

Funeral after to Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Family flowers only please.

Please observe current Covid-19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the rip.ie condolences section, through the death notices section of our website: www.griffinfunerals.com or by post to Griffin’s Funeral Home.