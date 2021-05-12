Deaths in Limerick: Wednesday May 12, 2021

The death has occurred of Rita Carmody (née Heffernan) Caherdavin, Limerick May 12th 2021, peacefully, in the care of Athlunkard Nursing Home. Predeceased by husband Dominick. Sadly missed by her loving family, son John, daughters Kay and Clare, daughter-in-law Noemia, grandchildren Inari and Aidan, extended family, friends and neighbours. May She Rest in Peace

A private family Requiem Mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Caherdavin this Friday (14th May) at 11.30am. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, may view the Funeral Mass on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/caherdavin. A message of sympathy for the family may be left in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Teresa Hanly (née McCarthy) Rockstown, Kilmallock, Grange, Limerick. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Very deeply regretted by her loving children, Alice, Margaret, Theresa, Timmy, Edmund and Ailbe, brothers Mike and Eamon, sister Mary (U.S.A), grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, all other relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass will take place at 11.30am on Thursday (May 13th) in Ballybricken Church. Funeral afterwards to Caherally Cemetery.

In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to fifty people. Please ensure social distancing and public health advice is adhered.

Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below or cards and letters of sympathy can be sent to Cross' Funeral Directors, Lower Gerald Griffin Street, Limerick. House strictly private, please.

The death has occurred of Mary (Maureen) Harty (née O'Brien) Clancy Street, Fermoy, Cork / Kilfinane, Limerick. Maureen passed away peacefully at her home in the care of her loving family, beloved wife of Frank and dear mother of Sandra, Caroline, Lisa and Brian, sister of Joan and Dan, loving Grandma of Eireann & Tiarnán. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, family, sons-in-law Liam and Ed, daughter-in-law Claire, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Reception into St. Patrick’s Church, Fermoy Friday for 11.00.am Requiem Mass followed by cremation at the Island Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marymount Hospice please.

Maureen's family would like to thank you for your sympathy and support at this difficult time. You are invited to leave a personal message or share a memory of Maureen on the condolence page below. This will be welcomed and greatly appreciated by the family. Maureen's funeral cortege will leave her home Friday at 10.30.am and travel via Emmett Street, Cork Road to St. Patrick's Church Fermoy. Requiem Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.fermoyparish.ie/funeral/ https://m.facebook.com/ronaynefuneraldirectorsfermoy//

The sudden death has occurred of James Nolan, aged 44 years on the 21st April 2021, (formerly of Templeathea East, Athea, Co. Limerick) and late of London, following a tragic traffic accident. Beloved son of the late Con. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his heartbroken partner Vanessa, daughters Eden, Harley and Chevy, mother Pauline & brother Connor. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who supported us in our grief at this difficult time. Deeply regretted by his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and friends at home & abroad.

Funeral Mass takes place in London on the 25th May 2021 at St. Aloysuis, Church, NW1. 1BD, and afterwards to Finchley Crematorium, London. All enquiires re funeral arrangements to Leverton & Sons Ltd. (Funeral Directors): 212. Eversholt St. London. NW1.1BD Tel : 00442073876075.

Special thanks to Dessie, Maureen and Pat Mulvihill and family, who reached out and supported us in so many ways, your kindness will not be forgotten. Special thanks to all who called to the house to support and reminisce about their memories of James, Deirdre Fenlon and Wendy O’Connor, Michael O’Connor, Jonnie Scanlon, Patsy Hayes, Joe Dalton, Joe Vaughan, Jonathan Mulvihill, John Mullane, Tina Fitzgerald and husband, Mary Danaher,Mike Dalton. Thank you to the Athea GAA, who gave us the jersey and flag, which we will put on James’s coffin and for all the phone calls, texts, cards from friends of James far and wide in the world and to Mary Theresa Mulvihill.

Thank you all, your support is valued and will not be forgotten. A memorial Mass will take place at a later date in Athea.

'Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis'

Anyone who would like to extend their condolences to the family, please feel free to leave a message in Condolence Book below on RIP.ie.

The death has occurred of Patrick O'Reilly Commeen, Adare, Limerick. Peacefully on May 12th, 2021, in Abbot Close Nursing Home, Askeaton. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Kitty. Survived by his cousin Mary Lynch (Rylands, Ballingarry), relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace Arriving at The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Ballingarry, this Thursday May 13th for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sympathies may be expressed by using the condolence link below or by post to O'Grady Funeral Directors, Ballingarry, Co. Limerick.

Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.

