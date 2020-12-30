Deaths in Limerick, December 30, 2020

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Chawke of Buttevant, Cork / Cobh, Cork / Kilmeedy, Limerick. On December 29, unexpectedly. Loving son of the late William and Maura and father of Brendan and Anthony, brothers Oliver and Connie and sister Breda. Deeply mourned by his daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and Catherine. Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, private family funeral will take place on Thursday, 31st December 2020 at 1pm in St. Colman's Cathedral, Cobh. Burial afterwards in St. Colman's Cemetery.Bill's Funeral will be livestreamed on www.cobhcathedralparish.ie at 1pm on Thursday.

The death has occurred of Patrick Feehan of 68 Woodlawn Park, Ballysimon Road, Limerick City. On. December 29th 2020 suddenly. Regretted by his loving son Gregory, daughter Karen, also Marie, extended family and friends. Funeral details to follow from Thompsons, Thomas Street.

The death has occurred of John King of Gurteen, Broadford, Limerick / Raheenagh, Limerick. On December 29, 2020 peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at Killeline Nursing Home. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Mary and sister Ita. Deeply regretted by his brother James, sister Margaret O'Connor, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Margie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. In line with HSE Guidelines and Government advice John's funeral will be private. Removal on Thursday at 12 noon from Sextons Funeral Home, Broadford to St Ita's Church, Raheenagh for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. David's Cemetery, Newcastle West. The funeral cortege will pass John's homestead en route to the church and the graveyard for those who wish to line the route.

The death has occurred of David (Davie) Noonan of Ballintubrid, Newcastle West, Limerick. Formerly of 12 Buckley Terrace, Dromcollogher, Co Limerick, on December 29th 2020, died, peacefully, in the loving care of St Catherine's Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Martin, Paul, David and Michael, daughters Joanne, Caroline and Mairead, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and large circle of friends. In accordance with government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his home on Thursday morning for requiem Mass at 11.30am in Newcastle West church and burial afterwards in Monagea Cemetery. David's requiem mass can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/1SRT6mN4d34



The death has occurred of John O'Neill of Shannon Drive, Irish Estates, Corbally, Limerick. Late of Reckitt and Colman and Looney’s. December 30th 2020 peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne. Beloved husband of Margaret. Dearly loved father of Jennifer, Ailish, Shane and Evan. Sadly missed by his sons-in-law Wayne and Graham, Shane and Evans partners Niamh and Danika, grandchildren Josh, Zoe, Noah, Jack and Charlie, brother Paddy, sisters Maureen, Geraldine and Catherine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family and close friends will take place on Saturday (2nd January) in St. Munchin’s College Chapel, Corbally Road at 12.30pm. Following Requiem Mass the funeral cortege will pass John’s residence en-route to Shannon Crematorium for a private cremation service. In the interests of public health, attendance at John’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.



The death has occurred of Kathleen Sheridan of Roches Row, Rathkeale, Limerick. On December 29th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of St. Ita’s Community Hospital, Newcastle West. Beloved wife of the late Seamus. Dearly loved mother of Johnny, Dan, Marie, Breda, Margaret and Martina. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother John, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Requiem Mass for family will take place on Monday (4th January 2021) in St. Mary’s Church, Rathkeale at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Rathkeale New Cemetery. In the interests of public health, attendance at Kathleen’s Requiem Mass will be restricted to accord with government guidelines and in line with social distancing protocols.